Maui Surf Forecast for April 19, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers and scattered
thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|South winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:46 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:03 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:46 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will be rough and choppy today, then quickly lower tonight and Thursday. Surf along north and west facing shore will build today and peak Thursday. A new northwest swell will build Friday night into Saturday, and peak over the weekend. A long- period south swell is expected to build over the weekend and slowly subside early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high SSW short period wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with S winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com