Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 1-3 South Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Showers and scattered

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds South winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:55 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:35 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:34 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 02:03 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:19 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:03 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will be rough and choppy today, then quickly lower tonight and Thursday. Surf along north and west facing shore will build today and peak Thursday. A new northwest swell will build Friday night into Saturday, and peak over the weekend. A long- period south swell is expected to build over the weekend and slowly subside early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high SSW short period wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with S winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.