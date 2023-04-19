Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 19, 2023

April 19, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers and scattered

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
South winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:55 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:34 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 02:03 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming

                            northeast in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:19 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:03 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will be rough and choppy today, then quickly lower tonight and Thursday. Surf along north and west facing shore will build today and peak Thursday. A new northwest swell will build Friday night into Saturday, and peak over the weekend. A long- period south swell is expected to build over the weekend and slowly subside early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high SSW short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with S winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Flood Watch Through Wednesday Afternoon      2Scrap Metal Fire At Central Maui Baseyard Brought Under Control Investigation Underway      3Critical Funding For West And South Maui Secured In Senate Budget Draft      4Maui Sunflower Field Inspires Sustainable Partnership With Fork Salad Maui      5Merrie Monarch Festival 2023 Results Oʻahu Halau Wins Overall Maui Halau Takes Kane Title      6Urgent Need For Fosters 120 Dogs At Maui Humane Society But Capacity Is For Only 40