Maui’s unemployment rate increased to 3.4% in March of 2023, up from 3.2% in February. When compared to last year, Maui County’s unemployment rate was up from 3.3%, and Maui Island’s rate was up from 3.2%.

Maui County’s outer islands of Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi had the lowest and highest unemployment rates across the state respectively. The island of Lānaʻi had the lowest unemployment rate at 2.8%, and Molokaʻi had the highest rate at 5.1% in March.

The data was compiled by the Hawai‘i state Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March was 3.5%, compared to 3.6% in February. In March, 654,850 persons were employed and 23,600 were unemployed, for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 678,450 statewide. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5% in March, down from 3.6% in February.

The unemployment rate figures for the State of Hawai‘i and the US in this release are seasonally adjusted, in accordance with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics methodology. The not seasonally adjusted rate for the state was 3.1% in March, compared to 3.2% in February.