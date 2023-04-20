Top row L to R: Lawrence Turno; David Wilbur (no image); Timothy Crowley Esty; and William Bodelson. Bottom row, L to R: Marc Siegel (no image); Andrei Dogar; Miguel Alfredo Aquino-Martinez; Tyler Chaco; and Eulalio Hufalar (no image). PC: Maui Police Department

The joint Operation Keiki Shield 17 law enforcement operation netted nine arrests on the island of Maui over a three day effort conducted Friday April 14 through Sunday, April 16, 2023. Two of the individuals were non-US citizens from the mainland.

Police say the individuals were arrested on charges related to internet-facilitated sexual offenses against children. All individual were being held on $100,000 bail each. *Charges for each individual are posted below.

Operation Keiki Shield is an ongoing effort conducted by law enforcement to identify, locate, and arrest offenders who commit Internet-facilitated sexual crimes against children and to identify and rescue child victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The operation is under the overall blanket of the State of Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, and includes officers and agents from local, state, and federal law enforcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Operation Keiki Shield 17 was hosted by the Maui Police Department and included officers and agents from the Maui Police Department, the Department of the Attorney General, the ICAC Taskforce, the Honolulu Police Department, the Kauaʻi Police Department, the Hawaiʻi County Police Department, the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Secret Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Police say the nine offenders were arrested and charged after soliciting what they believed to be children for sex and then “taking substantial steps” to meet up with those “minors” for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual acts with them. However, instead of minors, these offenders were actually met and arrested by law enforcement officers, according to a department news release.

The following is a summary of arrests and charges as a result of this operation.

April 14, 2023:

Lawrence Turno, 29, of Lahaina was arrested on suspicion of Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (HRS § 712-1209.1).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

April 15, 2023:

David Wilbur, 45, of Makawao was arrested on suspicion of first degree Electronic Enticement of a Child (HRS § 707-756).

was arrested on suspicion of first degree Electronic Enticement of a Child (HRS § 707-756). Timothy Crowley Esty, 62, of Kula was arrested on suspicion of: Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (HRS § 712-1209.1); Promoting Pornography for Minors (HRS § 712-1215); and second degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug (HRS § 712-1242).

was arrested on suspicion of: Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (HRS § 712-1209.1); Promoting Pornography for Minors (HRS § 712-1215); and second degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug (HRS § 712-1242). Marc Siegel, 45, of Hāna was arrested on suspicion of: first degree Electronic Enticement of a Child (HRS § 707-756); and Promoting Pornography for Minors (HRS § 712-1215).

was arrested on suspicion of: first degree Electronic Enticement of a Child (HRS § 707-756); and Promoting Pornography for Minors (HRS § 712-1215). Andrei Dogar, 60, of Peoria, AZ (*non-US citizen) , was arrested on suspicion of first degree Electronic Enticement of a Child (HRS § 707-756).

, was arrested on suspicion of first degree Electronic Enticement of a Child (HRS § 707-756). Miguel Alfredo Aquino-Martinez, 28, of Los Angeles, CA (*non-US citizen) was arrested on suspicion of first degree Electronic Enticement of a Child (HRS § 707-756).

April 16, 2023:

Eulalio Hufalar, 48, of Lahaina was arrested on suspicion of first degree Electronic Enticement of a Child (HRS § 707-756).

was arrested on suspicion of first degree Electronic Enticement of a Child (HRS § 707-756). Tyler Chaco, 19, of Kīhei was arrested on suspicion of Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (HRS § 712-1209.1).

was arrested on suspicion of Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (HRS § 712-1209.1). William Bodelson, 74, of Kīhei was arrested on suspicion of first degree Electronic Enticement of a Child (HRS § 707-756).

All cases are being referred to the County of Maui, Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for review, with additional referrals of some cases made to federal law enforcement agencies for review of violations of federal law.

Additional violations of multiple Hawaiʻi statutes by other suspects identified during this operation remain under investigation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since the first iteration of Operation Keiki Shield on Maui in March of 2020, 35 suspects have been arrested on Maui.

“The online sexual exploitation of young children and teenagers alike in our community is happening and is a real threat. The offenders come from all different walks of life and all different backgrounds. The only commonality is the lasting emotional and physical damage they cause our children,” said police in a news release.

“The Maui Police Department and our law enforcement partners in the ICAC Taskforce are vigorously pursuing these online predators and will continue to do so for the safety of our children. In that context, we have a message for you, if you are sexually exploiting the children in our communities, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent possible,” police said.