Maui Surf Forecast for April 21, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:02 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current short period west-northwest swell will gradually decline through Saturday. A new overlapping long period northwest swell is forecast to arrive by Saturday morning and another reinforcing medium period northwest swell will move in Sunday night. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will show decreasing trends today and then increase into the weekend.
Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny today. A new long period south swell will arrive tonight, peak over the weekend near the summertime average, and then slowly decline through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the middle of next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with SSE winds 15-20mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with S winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com