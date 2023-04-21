Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:44 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:51 PM HST. Sunrise 6:02 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 10:07 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:40 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:09 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current short period west-northwest swell will gradually decline through Saturday. A new overlapping long period northwest swell is forecast to arrive by Saturday morning and another reinforcing medium period northwest swell will move in Sunday night. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will show decreasing trends today and then increase into the weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny today. A new long period south swell will arrive tonight, peak over the weekend near the summertime average, and then slowly decline through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the middle of next week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with SSE winds 15-20mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with S winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.