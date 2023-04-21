Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 21, 2023

April 21, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:44 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:02 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 10:07 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:40 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:09 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current short period west-northwest swell will gradually decline through Saturday. A new overlapping long period northwest swell is forecast to arrive by Saturday morning and another reinforcing medium period northwest swell will move in Sunday night. Surf heights along north and west facing shores will show decreasing trends today and then increase into the weekend. 


Surf along south facing shores will remain tiny today. A new long period south swell will arrive tonight, peak over the weekend near the summertime average, and then slowly decline through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the middle of next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with SSE winds 15-20mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with S winds less than 5mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Operation Keiki Shield On Maui Nets Nine Arrests      22023 Maui County Volunteer Heroes Honored For Giving Back      3New Online Reservation System At Iao On Maui Aimed At Reducing Overcrowding      4Hokuleʻa In Transit To Alaska Moananuiakea Circumnavigation To Launch June 15      5Two Women Cited For Illegal Take Of Nene During A Cat Feeding Protest      62023 Maui Marathon Road Closures And Traffic Delays Sunday April 23