Maui News

MEO offers transportation to Hāna community talk story hosted by Mayor Bissen

April 21, 2023, 2:19 PM HST
PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity will be offering transportation for East Maui residents to Mayor Richard Bissen’s community events in Hāna on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28, at Coconut Grove on Alalele Place.

For residents needing transportation to the Thursday evening community talk story from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., MEO Hana will schedule pick-ups and return rides home.

Residents needing transportation to speak with staff from the Office of the Mayor during the two-day drop-in service, where his staff will answer questions or handle requests for assistance, also can contact MEO and make a reservation. The drop-in service days are Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coconut Grove.

MEO will be offering transportation to and from Coconut Grove at regular intervals between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the drop-in event.

Reservations can be made by calling the MEO Hāna office at 808-248-8282.

Comments

