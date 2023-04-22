Maui Business

AARP Hawaiʻi hosts Maui seminar on avoiding scams, May 4

April 22, 2023, 3:30 PM HST
Investing in uncertain times can be intimidating. Many of us don’t want to think about how inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a recession will affect our money. But not thinking about money and investing isn’t really an option if we want a secure retirement.

That’s why AARP Hawaiʻi is holding a “Thinking Money” seminar at 5:30 p.m. on May 4 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Experts from FINRA, the regulatory agency for financial planners’ and the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, will help you make sense of investing and saving. They’ll also share warning signs on how to avoid investment fraud. Speakers will explain the risks and rewards of investing in stocks, bonds and even emerging investment trends like crypto currency

The workshops are free and you do not have to be an AARP member to attend. No financial products will be sold at the seminars and no individual financial advice will be given. The information presented is to help you make your own financial decisions.

Pau hana pupus will be served at the event. To register go to events.aarp.org/HImoney or call 877-926-8300.

