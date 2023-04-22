Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 5-7 4-6 4-6 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:09 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 6:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:57 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:51 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:34 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, long period northwest swell moving in this morning has come in a little higher than guidance suggested while its timing is on point. This 4 to 5 foot swell, near 17 second swell will lift surf from chest to slightly over head high along many north-facing shores through Sunday afternoon. A similar size, medium period northwest swell will come in late Sunday into early Monday. This reinforcing northwest swell will result in a slight boost to already elevated early week north and west-facing shore surf through Tuesday. A small, long period south swell that arrived this morning will bump south-facing shore surf up to around chest high this weekend. This swell will keep this seasonable south surf in place through Monday. Lighter weekend trades will allow for relatively lower eastern exposure wind wave chop.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.