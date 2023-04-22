Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 22, 2023

April 22, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
5-7
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:09 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:57 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:51 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:34 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate size, long period northwest swell moving in this morning has come in a little higher than guidance suggested while its timing is on point. This 4 to 5 foot swell, near 17 second swell will lift surf from chest to slightly over head high along many north-facing shores through Sunday afternoon. A similar size, medium period northwest swell will come in late Sunday into early Monday. This reinforcing northwest swell will result in a slight boost to already elevated early week north and west-facing shore surf through Tuesday. A small, long period south swell that arrived this morning will bump south-facing shore surf up to around chest high this weekend. This swell will keep this seasonable south surf in place through Monday. Lighter weekend trades will allow for relatively lower eastern exposure wind wave chop. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Operation Keiki Shield On Maui Nets Nine Arrests      2New Online Reservation System At Iao On Maui Aimed At Reducing Overcrowding      32023 Maui County Volunteer Heroes Honored For Giving Back      4Hokuleʻa In Transit To Alaska Moananuiakea Circumnavigation To Launch June 15      52023 Maui Marathon Road Closures And Traffic Delays Sunday April 23      6Two Women Cited For Illegal Take Of Nene During A Cat Feeding Protest