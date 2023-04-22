Seabury Hall craft fair. Courtesy file photo.

For the first time since 2019, Seabury Hall will host its popular Craft Fair on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at their scenic campus in Makawao from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say the fair will be held the day before Mother’s Day, “as the perfect event to spend a day upcountry with Mom, or pick up some fun gifts for all the ‘moms’ in your life.”

For shoppers, the fair features some of Hawaiʻi’s best artists, jewelers, and crafters, flower arrangements, potted plants, a silent auction, live music, food, and treats. Children will enjoy the Keiki Zone area and the famous waterslide.

The entertainment lineup includes:

9 a.m. Isle of Maui PIpe Band

10 a.m. SH Student Show

11 a.m. Kamalei Kawa’a music

12 p.m. Pat Simmons, Michael McDonald, and Mick Fleetwood

1 p.m. Dr Nat and Rio Ritmo

2 p.m. Eric Gilliom and Vince Esquire

“Our school community is looking forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike back to our campus for the 47th Annual Craft Fair,” said Maureen Madden, Head of School. “Like many organizations, we’ve had to adapt for the last few years but are happy to be bringing this beloved event back as an in-person event.”

Admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and under get in free. Free parking is available; premium parking is $20.

The craft fair is the school’s largest fundraiser event, and supports Seabury Hall’s financial aid programs which has a twofold purpose: to provide deserving students an opportunity for a high-quality college preparatory education which might otherwise be unobtainable for them, and to provide the school with a well-qualified student body reflecting a broad social and economic mix.

In the fall of 1964, Seabury Hall began its service as a college preparatory school for girls with an enrollment of 51. Fifty-six years later, Seabury Hall has a co-educational enrollment of 515 students and 110 employees.