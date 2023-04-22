The Color Festival. PC: Rolland And Jessica via Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The time has come to reunite and celebrate life with the return of The Color Festival Hawai‘i, happening Saturday, April 29, 2023, from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Community Events Lawn of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Treat yourself to energetic music, amazing foods, and explosions of color as we come together to celebrate the uniqueness of each and every child and person. The message behind The Color Festival Hawaiʻi is one of inclusion – celebrating the rainbow that makes up our diverse and colorful community.

The throwing of colors will be accompanied by live music from Maui favorites, including Kanoa, Marty Dread & Gretchen Rhodes and the House Shakers, Mas, Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire, Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo, and Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band. DJ Boomshot will be busy throughout the event weaving it all together. Maui food trucks will be on site to provide food and treats. A variety of beverages will also be available for purchase.

Organizers say The Color Festival Hawai‘i is a modern American version of a traditional Indian Holi Festival, a thousand-year-old ritual of throwing and applying of colored powders on friends and family, which gives the holiday its common name, “Festival of Colors.” Clouds of colors dancing in the wind carry the message of love and happiness across to all who participate.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center at the following link.