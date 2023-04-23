Maui Obituaries for the week ending Apr. 24, 2023. May they rest in peace.

Beatrice Fujita

March 27, 1929 – April 1, 2023

Beatrice Teruko Fujita, 94 of Kahului, Maui passed away peacefully at her home on April 1, 2023 under the care of Hospice Maui.

She was born on March 27, 1929 in Puʻunēnē, Maui. She was a homemaker and a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed playing Hanafuda cards and going shopping with her friends.

She is survived by: daughters, Gail C. Segawa and Corinne J. Schultz (Bobby); grandchildren, Shayne Segawa, Destry Segawa, Brannon Schultz (Lynn), Cyrus Schultz, and Dayne “Keala” Schultz (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Alyssa Burton (Trey), Victoria Cabo- Schultz, Ethan Cabo- Schultz, and Rhyze Segawa; and, great-great-grandchild, Ella Mae Burton.

She was pre-deceased by: her husband, Tadami “Bags”; her son, Mark T.; her parents, Tomihachi and Ume Yokote; her brothers, Shigeru, Takashi (Taka), Katsushi (Karl), Sakae, and Noboru (Glen); and her sisters, Hatsui Fukunaga, Chiyoko (Joan) Tokuoka, and Mildred Ogata.

The family would like to thank Mely Perreira for all her love and support in caring for our mom for many years and Hospice Maui for their care and compassion.

At her request, private services were held. No koden.

Setaleki Se

Nov. 22, 1947 – April 11, 2023

Alvin Yap

June 10, 1946 – April 14, 2023

Alvin “Boy” Richard Ah Choy Yap, 76, of Kula, went home with the Lord on Friday, April 14, 2023. He was born to Leonard Ah Choy Yap and Eva Yuen Moy Hew on June 11, 1946.

Boy is survived by his aunts and numerous cousins.

Services will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Keokea. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with services at 11 a.m. and burial to follow.

Jose Sarol

March 5, 1938 – April 18, 2023

Jose Nakoa Sarol, 85, passed away on April 18, 2023 in Wailuku, Maui.

Also known as Joseph Nakoa Sarol Sr., he was born on March 5, 1938 to Demetrio Sarol and Lillian Nakoa of Lahaina, Maui.

Survived by his wife Rosita Pante Sarol and his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, and sister.

Tammy (Cameron) Kapahulehua daughter

Makoa Batongbacal grandson

Kalaokahaku Prince (Holly) Kapahulehua grandson

Chanse Kapahulehua great grandson

Stella Kapahulehua great granddaughter

Emelito (Maria Georgina) Aguinaldo son

Kristine Neely granddaughter

Eleanor and (Richard) Matubis daughter

Richelle Matubis granddaughter

Rachel Joy Matubis granddaughter

Jyrone (Mary Rose) Baraoidan grandson

Rowena (Victor)Kamai and family’s daughter

Roxanne (Felix)Vellina daughter

Grandson Jon Vellina (Rachelle Swink)

Great grandkids- Kelia Swink Vellina, Kanoa Swink Vellina, Kamalu Swink Vellina

Granddaughter Nikkole Vellina

Joseph Sarol Jr. son

Grandson Isaac Vierra

Grandson Keahi Vierra

Great grandkids- Alazae Vierra, Navaeh Vierra, Kahi Vierra, Bailey Vierra, Kaya Vierra

Sisters Josephine (Enselmo)Quillayen, Annie (Akira) Miyamoto (deceased), Grace Salome Nakoa (deceased)

Brothers-Juan Sanchez, Demetrio (Daisy) Sarol Jr.

2-Day Funeral service is to be held at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku on Monday, May 1, 2023 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park at 2 p.m. in Haʻikū.

