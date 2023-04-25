Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 7-10 6-8 4-6 3-5 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:26 AM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 07:17 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 10:57 AM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate northwest swell will continue to slowly subside through Wednesday. A small, reinforcing northwest swell is expected Thursday and Friday, while a small north-northwest swell may spread over the area this weekend. The current small, medium-period south swell will gradually lower through early Wednesday. A small, reinforcing south swell arriving late Wednesday may provide a slight bump in surf along south facing shores Thursday and Friday. The lack of easterly trade winds in the vicinity of the islands will keep minimal surf along most east facing shores this week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.