Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
6-8
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:26 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 07:17 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 10:57 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current moderate northwest swell will continue to slowly subside through Wednesday. A small, reinforcing northwest swell is expected Thursday and Friday, while a small north-northwest swell may spread over the area this weekend. The current small, medium-period south swell will gradually lower through early Wednesday. A small, reinforcing south swell arriving late Wednesday may provide a slight bump in surf along south facing shores Thursday and Friday. The lack of easterly trade winds in the vicinity of the islands will keep minimal surf along most east facing shores this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
