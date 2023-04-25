Maui Surf Forecast for April 25, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|7-10
|6-8
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:49 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current moderate northwest swell will continue to slowly subside through Wednesday. A small, reinforcing northwest swell is expected Thursday and Friday, while a small north-northwest swell may spread over the area this weekend. The current small, medium-period south swell will gradually lower through early Wednesday. A small, reinforcing south swell arriving late Wednesday may provide a slight bump in surf along south facing shores Thursday and Friday. The lack of easterly trade winds in the vicinity of the islands will keep minimal surf along most east facing shores this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
