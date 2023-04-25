

























Maui Arts & Cultural Center announces their summer visual arts education program, Young Artmakers, taking place in Schaefer International Gallery. The program, led by teaching artists and gallery staff for kids ages 5-7 and 8-12, provides an opportunity to meet and make new friends while enhancing and exercising their creative skills.

This program is divided into four sessions, starting July 11. Each session will meet for four consecutive classes (Tuesday through Friday, for two hours) over the course of a week. Space is limited and advance registration is required; please visit the Young Artmakers page accessible on the MACC’s website at MauiArts.org.

Teaching artists Joyce Jeffers, Tia Brady, and Sachelle Dae bring a breadth of artistic and educational experience to this immersive arts program. All three are exhibiting artists and skilled teachers with expertise in empowering students to work in a diverse range of media. This summer, they will offer workshops in drawing and painting; mixed media; and printmaking.

Participants will also have the opportunity to experience the inaugural MACC Biennial exhibition, in a guided tour as part of their class.

The workshop fee is $100 per student and includes four classes and all supplies.

The 2023 Young Art Makers sessions:

Session 1 : Mixed Media Remix with Joyce Jeffers for ages 5-7, 10 a.m. to noon, July 11, 12, 13, 14

: Mixed Media Remix with Joyce Jeffers for ages 5-7, 10 a.m. to noon, July 11, 12, 13, 14 Session 2 : Explorations in Linocut with Tia Brady for ages ages 8-12, 1-3 p.m., July 11, 12, 13, 14

: Explorations in Linocut with Tia Brady for ages ages 8-12, 1-3 p.m., July 11, 12, 13, 14 Session 3 : Painting, Drawing & Rhythm with Sachelle Dae for ages age 8-12, 10 a.m. to noon, July 18, 19, 20, 21

: Painting, Drawing & Rhythm with Sachelle Dae for ages age 8-12, 10 a.m. to noon, July 18, 19, 20, 21 Session 4: Explorations in Monoprint with Tia Brady for ages age 5-7, 1-3 p.m., July 18, 19, 20, 21

Registration is now open via phone or email. To register, contact Schaefer International Gallery by calling 808-243-4258 or by emailing [email protected] Details also available on the MACC website at MauiArts.org.

Space is limited and registration ends July 1. All courses require pre-payment in advance and refunds will not be given for missed classes.