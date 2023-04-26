A final version of the State Budget Bill was approved last night by Senate and House conferees. The budget covers the next two fiscal years and provides appropriations of $11.3 billion and $10.4 billion in general funds, respectively.

On Maui, the budget includes the addition of $6.1 million in general funds in FY24 and FY25 for the Maui Axis Deer program ; $1.1 million in FY25 for six months of funding to support new housing at the Maui Community Correctional Center; and the addition of three permanent positions and $98,500 in FY24 and $200,250 in FY25 for UH Maui College’s health center.

As for health care: there’s an addition of $22 million in FY24 for Maui Health System’s operating subsidy; the addition of four permanent positions, $249,564 in FY24 and $259,086 in FY25 for two public health supervisors, one public health educator, and one office assistant in the Maui District Health Office; and the addition of three permanent positions, $95,190 in FY24 and $197,208 in FY25 for three epidemiological specialists in the Maui District Health Office.

On Molokaʻi, the budget calls for: the addition of two permanent positions and $255,792 in FY24 and $228,004 in FY25 to continue Bovine Tuberculosis operations; and the addition of $1.6 million in both fiscal years for emergency medical services on the island.

Additionally, the bill includes a CIP budget of $2.9 billion in FY24 and $1.3 billion in FY25. $40 million ($20 million in operating funds and $20 million in capital improvement funds) were appropriated for grant-in-aid requests.

“This budget bill encompasses not only the priorities of the Senate, House, and the Governor, but it is also reflective of the concerns and issues that matter the most to the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Senator Donovan Dela Cruz (Senate District 17 – Portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipi‘o Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village), chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means in a news release. “In working collaboratively with the Governor and our colleagues in both chambers, we are confident that this bill will provide opportunities for Hawaiʻi residents not just to survive, but to thrive in Hawaiʻi.”

“We have proposed an aggressive, yet cautious and optimistic approach to building this budget,” said Representative Kyle T. Yamashita (House District 12 – Upcountry Maui), chair of the House Committee on Finance. “Enormous federal funding that helped all of us survive the pandemic has created an unintended consequence for all states. Governments have a rare amount of resources that, if strategically well spent, can pay dividends into the future. This is a budget that focuses on healing and investing in the future. We are increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates by providing over $72 million to our health care industry to make it more resilient in providing critical health care services, especially to lower income families. We are providing over $100 million to agencies responsible for healing our natural resources by fixing our parks and beaches, rejuvenating our conservation and preservation lands, and supporting our aquatic resources. We are adding $38.8 million to the Preschool Open Doors program that will get matched by federal funds, allowing us to expand public and private preschool and early learning opportunities to three-year-olds. We are investing over $300 million to increase our inventory of affordable housing for the middle class. Those are just four of the many examples of how we are setting up the state for decades of success.”

HB300 CD1 now heads back to the floor of both chambers for a final vote before being transmitted to the Governor for consideration.

Notable budget highlights include appropriations for the following agencies:

Department of Agriculture

Adding $2.5 million in FY24 for Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle control.

Adding 2 permanent positions and $255,792 in FY24 and $228,004 in FY25 to continue Bovine Tuberculosis operations on Molokaʻi.

Increasing the ceiling by $6 million for federal grants for agricultural development.

Increasing the Revolving Fund ceiling by $600,000 in FY24 and $350,000 in FY25 for pesticide drift monitoring.

Adding $5 million for Mitigation and Population Control of Feral Animals.

Department of Accounting and General Services

Adding 7 permanent positions and $907,190 in FY24 and $994,772 in FY25 for cloud-based financial systems.

Adding $590,000 in FY24 for the Hawaiʻi Information Portal system.

Adding 2 permanent positions and $185,000 for the Office of Information Practices.

Adding $192,696 for Office of Information Practices salary differentials.

Adding 2 permanent positions and $259,280 in FY24 and $319,592 in FY25 for the digitization of Government records (Act 178 2022).

Transferring $3.3 million to the Department of Taxation for the Tax System Modernization Project.

Adding $746,623 in FY24 and $1.5 million in FY25 for Microsoft licenses.

Adding 13 permanent positions and over $1 million in FY24 and over $1 million in FY25 for the cloud-based financial systems in the Office of Enterprise Technology Services.

Adding $5 million in FY24 for planning for relocation of the Kalanimōkū data center.

Adding $17 million in FY24 for insurance policy premiums.

Adding $2 million in FY24 for Capitol Building renovations.

Adding $5 million for agricultural warehouses.

Adding 2 permanent positions and $170,200 in FY24 and $160,244 in FY25 for procurement (Act 176 2022).

Adding over $1 million in FY24 for proof of concept and master planning.

Adding $500,000 in FY24 for the relocation of the Māpunapuna Baseyard.

Adding 1 temporary position and $259,000 in FY24 and $251,250 in FY25 for the Small Business Assistance Initiative (Act 168 2022).

Adding $13,500 for the procurement Past Performance Database (Act 188 2021).

Adding 1 permanent position and $107,311 in FY24 and $115,581 in FY25 for neighbor island school R&M.

Adding $3.7 million in FY24 for voter system contracts.

Adding $700,000 in trust funds for public funding.

Adding $1.9 million in special funds to update the Emergency Next Generation 911 Hardware and Software.

Department of the Attorney General

Adding $409,546 in FY24 and $426,484 in FY25 for full-year funding for 11 positions.

Adding $470,000 to the Litigation Fund.

Adding $365,000 in FY24 and $94,000 in FY25 for the Grants Management System.

Adding 7 Special Agents and reducing 6.50 Investigators, and adding $396,782 in FY24 and $364,246 in FY25 for the Special Investigations and Prosecution Division.

Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism

Adding $2.5 million for programming of professional master classes for culinary.

Adding $50,000 in FY24 for the Kamaʻāina Connect Pilot Program.

Adding $5 million in FY24 for the Pacific Arts and Cultural Festival.

Adding $500,000 in FY24 for international programs and art programming.

Adding $64 million in FY24 for convention center’s roof repairs.

Adding $30,000 in special funds for energy software.

Adding $94,200 in general funds and $166,911 in federal funds for labor research.

Adding $2,994,167 in FY24 and $3,382,618 in FY25 for tourism research.

Adding 3 temporary positions and $360,000 for broadband.

Adding $58,704 for the administrative services officer.

Adding 1 permanent position and $90,000 for the Aerospace Development Coordinator.

Adding $50 million for infrastructure improvements for regional economic development.

Adding $500,000 for statewide coastal zone management.

Adding $25,060 for Land Use Commission travel.

Adding $800,000 in FY24 for Waikīkī adaptation and resilience plan phase II.

Adding $400,000 in FY24 for standardized vulnerability assessment.

Adding 1 temporary position and $72,901 in FY24 and $143,152 in FY25 for the Land Use Commission.

Adding $2 million in FY24 for east Kapolei infrastructure implementation master plan.

Adding $18.5 million in FY24 for Kakaʻako Street upgrades.

Adding $47 million in FY24 for Kalaeloa electrical upgrades.

Adding $12.1 million in FY24 for Saratoga Avenue electrical upgrades.

Adding $86 million in FY24 for ʻIwilei-Kapālama infrastructure upgrades.

Adding $35 million in FY24 for UH West Oʻahu infrastructure.

Adding 3 temporary positions and $90,200 in FY24 and $186,877 in FY25 for the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation.

Adding $336,684 in FY24 and $515,543 in FY25 for HHFDC salary differentials.

Adding $100 million in FY24 and $180 million in FY25 for a cash infusion into the Rental Housing Revolving Fund.

Adding $50 million for a cash infusion into the Dwelling Unit Revolving Fund.

Adding 1 permanent position and $90,000 for the Agribusiness Development Corporation (Act 219 SLH 2022).

Adding $93.8 million in FY24 for water and irrigation system infrastructure and land acquisition.

Adding $10 million in FY24 for planning for the Food and Product Innovation Network.

Adding $832,876 in FY25 to adjust for 3-year USDOE State Energy program grant.

Adding $1M for FY25 for the Hawaiʻi Defense Alliance Program.

Adding $100M for the Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority.

Department of Budget and Finance

Adding $310,776 in FY24 and $331,872 in FY25 for full-year funding for 8 positions.

Adding $200 million for deferred maintenance statewide.

Adding $33 million in both fiscal years for Broadband Federal Matching.

Adding $500 million to the Emergency and Budget Reserve Fund in both FY24 and FY25.

Adding $32.3 million in FY24 and $63.6 million in FY25 for Retirement Benefits.

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Increasing the ceiling by $75,000 in special funds for the central services assessment.

Increasing the ceiling by $300,000 in special funds for the licensing database.

Adding $7.5 million in special funds and $2.9 million in general funds for the historic King Kalākaua Building’s roof.

Increasing the ceiling by $398,569 in FY24 and $142,821 in FY25 in special funds for fringe benefits.

Increasing the ceiling by $750,000 in special funds for the electric vehicle charging rebate program.

Increasing the ceiling by $750,000 in special funds for the hydrogen fueling rebate program.

Department of Defense

Adding $1 million for repairs and maintenance.

Adding $166,750 in general funds and $500,250 in federal funds for student meals at the National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy in Hilo and Kapolei.

Adding $125,000 in FY24 to replace the ceiling at the Youth Challenge Academy in Hilo.

Adding 1 permanent Military Real Property Program Manager, $62,682 in FY24, and $121,563 in FY25 in federal funds for the National Guard.

Adding 1 permanent Program Analyst, $48,050 in FY24, and $92,299 in FY25 in federal funds for the National Guard.

Adding $2.5 million in general funds for grant matching of $4.5 million in federal funds in FY24 for the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) to deal with hazards.

Increasing the ceiling by $500,000 for HI-EMA’s Hazard Mitigation Special Fund (Act 249 2022).

Adding $145,000 in general funds in FY24 for HI-EMA for a bucket truck to repair sirens on Oʻahu.

Adding $12 million in general funds in FY24 for HI-EMA’s new headquarters.

Department of Education

Adding $7 million for the Hawaiʻi Keiki: Healthy and Ready to Learn initiative.

Adding $10 million in FY24 for Worker’s Compensation.

Adding 20 permanent positions and $1,474,000 for distance learning.

Adding 13 permanent positions and $643,504 for bilingual school-home assistants.

Adding $200,000 in FY24 and $100,000 in FY25 for cyber security pathways.

Adding $2.5 million in FY24 for Career and Technical Education teacher differentials.

Adding $5 million in FY24 for Campbell High School athletic stadium improvements.

Adding $3.6 million in FY24 for workforce development to assist special education students.

Adding over $12 million in FY24 and $12 million in FY25 for contracted skilled nursing services.

Adding 92 permanent positions for applied behavior analysis (Act 205 2018).

Adding $898,560 for after-school care for students with disabilities.

Adding 2 permanent positions and adding $1,000,600 in FY24 and FY25 for positions to help administer Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention protocol in complex areas and Charter Schools.

Adding $350,000 for Title IX training (Act 242 2022).

Adding 1 permanent position and $110,136 for school gardens (Act 258 2022).

Adding 1 permanent position and $110,136 for summer learning (Act 259 2022).

Adding $1.7 million for a health referral management system.

Adding 4 permanent positions and $300,768 for the Hawaiʻi Teachers’ Standards Board.

Adding $4 million in FY24 for nighttime security.

Adding $13 million in FY24 for electricity.

Adding $207,000 in FY24 and $179,000 in FY25 for kindergarten entry assessments (Act 46 2020).

Adding $170 million in FY24 for teacher housing (SB941).

Adding $2 million in FY24 and $3,128,236 in FY25 to restore salaries for unfunded library positions.

Adding $100,000 for digital literacy programs (Act 232 2022).

Adding $11.5 million in revolving funds for after-school programs.

Adding 3 permanent positions for the School Facilities Authority.

Adding 5 permanent positions and $396,192 for teacher housing positions.

Adding 60 permanent positions and $5.1 million in FY25 for Charter School early learning (Act 257 2022).

Adding $30,000 in FY24 to support traditional native speakers of Hawaiian.

Adding $1.5 million in FY25 for Hawaiʻi Keiki Program.

Adding $660,000 for the Early Childhood Educator Stipend program (Act 210 2021).

Adding $15M in FY24 and $10M in FY25 to supply ABA services to students with significant behavioral and/or social-communication deficits.

Adding 36 permanent positions and $3.9 million in FY24 and 126 permanent positions and $7.6 million in FY25 for early learning classrooms (Act 257 2022).

Adding $5M for FY24 and FY25 to offer mental health services for public school students.

Adding $10,000,000 to replace aging equipment and address soil contamination at multiple schools.

Office of the Governor

Adding 6 permanent positions and $894,528 for the Office of Wellness and Resilience (Act 29 2022).

Adding 1 permanent position and $130,000 for Chief Negotiator position.

Adding $150,000 in general funds for FY24 and FY25 for Other Current Expenses to fund special projects.

Department of Health

Adding a total of $152.4 million in both fiscal years to Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation – Regions for operating subsidy.

Adding $22 million in FY24 for Maui Health System’s operating subsidy.

Adding a total of $43.5 million in both fiscal years to Hawaiʻi Health Systems Corporation – Oʻahu Regional Health Care System.

Adding 121 permanent FTE positions and over $10 million for Psychiatric Technicians, Advanced Practice Registered Nurses, and Security Guards at the Hawaiʻi State Hospital.

Adding $15.7 million in FY24 and $20.4 million in FY25 for the Medicaid Home and Community-Based Service Waiver for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Funding $230,508 in FY24, and $239,412 in FY25 for 3 Food Safety Specialists and 1 Secretary in the Food and Drug Branch.

Adding $47.6 million in FY24 and $43.6 in FY25 for Emergency Medical Services across the State.

Adding $1.6 million in both fiscal years for emergency medical services on the island of Molokaʻi.

Adding 2 permanent positions and $73,644 in FY24 and $153,156 in FY25 for 1 Environmental Management Program Manager, and 1 Secretary II for the Environmental Planning Office.

Adding 4 permanent positions, $263,604 in FY24, and $273,804 in FY25 for 2 Public Health Supervisors, 1 Public Health Educator, and 1 Secretary in the Hawaiʻi District Health Office.

Adding 4 permanent positions, $249,564 in FY24, and $259,086 in FY25 for 2 Public Health Supervisors, 1 Public Health Educator, and 1 Office Assistant in the Maui District Health Office.

Adding 3 permanent positions, $181,008 in FY24, and $188,052 in FY25 for 1 Public Health Supervisor, 1 Public Health Educator, and 1 Office Assistant in the Kauaʻi District Health Office.

Adding 4 permanent positions, $114,354 in FY24, and $237,456 in FY25 for 3 Epidemiological Specialists and 1 Statistics Clerk in the Hawaiʻi District Health Office.

Adding 3 permanent positions, $95,190 in FY24, and $197,208 in FY25 for 3 Epidemiological Specialists in the Maui District Health Office.

Adding 3 permanent positions, $95,190 in FY24, and $197,208 in FY25 for 3 Epidemiological Specialists in the Kauaʻi District Health Office.

Adding $10 million in FY24 and $20 million in FY25 for the Hawaiʻi State Loan Repayment Program for Healthcare Professionals.

Department of Human Resources Development

Adding $4.3 million in FY24 for Worker’s Compensation claims.

Adding 1 position and $108,521 for Workforce Attraction, Selection, Classification, and Effectiveness.

Adding $250,000 in FY24 for IT and computer equipment.

Adding 2 positions and $3 million in FY24 for tech support & infrastructure.

Department of Human Services

Adding $6,000,000 in FY24 for the State Rent Supplement Program.

Adding $1.5 million in both fiscal years for Family Assessment Centers.

Adding $3.7 million in both fiscal years for the Housing First Program.

Adding $3.7 million in both fiscal years for the Rapid Re-Housing Program.

Adding $1.7 million in both fiscal years for Homeless Outreach Services.

Adding $345,000 in FY24 and $250,000 in FY25 for the Homeless Services Database.

Adding $500,000 in FY24 for IT modifications for an expanded Preschool Open Doors Program.

Adding $38.8 million in FY25 for the expansion of Preschool Open Doors Programs to include 3-year-olds.

Adding $5.6 million in general funds and $7.1 million in federal funds in both fiscal years for nursing facilities.

Adding $3.3 million in FY24 and $4.5 million in FY25 for the Child Wellness Incentive Pilot Program (Act 127 2022).

Adding $4,259,461 in FY24 and $2,450,000 in FY25 for an increase of Child Protective Service contracts.

Adding $500,000 in both fiscal years for foster board payments.

Adding $30 million in general funds in both fiscal years and $42,833,212 in federal funds in FY24 and $43.3 million in federal funds in FY25 for reimbursements to professional service providers.

Adding $400,000 in both fiscal years for Sex Trafficking Victims Support.

Adding 8 permanent positions and $1,000,000 in FY24 and $920,000 in FY25 for the Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions (Act 252 2022).

Adding $15 million in FY24 for the ʻOhana Zones Pilot Program.

Adding $15 million in FY24 and $33 million in FY25 for Kauhale Projects across the State.

Adding $1.5 million in general funds and $9.5 million in federal funds in both fiscal years for the First-To-Work Housing Assistance.

Adding $605,000 in both fiscal years for the Family Resource Center Network.

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Adding $364,226 in federal funds for Office of Community Services.

Adding 1 permanent position and $1 million for the Immigrant Resource Center.

Adding 3 temporary positions and $1.2 million in FY24 and $259,064 in FY25 for the new retirement savings board.

Adding $36 million in FY24 for the unemployment insurance modernization project.

$5M in FY24 to reimburse overpayments for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Department of Land and Natural Resources

Adding $100,000 in general funds in FY24 for Kawehewehe Waikīkī Boardwalk.

Adding $1.5 million in special funds for the Land Conservation Fund for land acquisition.

Adding $750,000 in special funds for the conveyances and records digitization project.

Adding $30,000 for DLNR’s engineering division.

Adding $200,000 in general funds in FY24 and FY25 for soil and water conservation districts.

Adding $25 million in general funds in FY24 for Forestry Resource Management and Development for operating costs and renovations.

Adding $14.7 million in general funds in FY24 for the Ecosystem Protection and Restoration resources.

Adding $1.5 million for the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council.

Adding 4 permanent positions and $117,210 in FY24 and $234,393 in FY25 for Navy’s Red Hill Contamination.

Adding 2 permanent positions and $58,596 in FY24 and $117,192 in FY25 for water resources and permitting.

Adding 4 permanent positions and $4.6 million in FY24 and 29 permanent positions and $4.3 million in FY25 for the enforcement of environmental conservation and protection.

Adding $6.1 million in general funds in FY24 and FY25 for Maui Axis Deer Program.

Adding $3.8 million in special funds for repairs and maintenance for the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.

Adding 1 permanent position and $28,856 in FY24 and $57,712 in FY25 for DOBOR administrative support.

Adding $50 million in general funds in FY24 for Parks Administration and Operations for renovations and improvements.

Adding $2 million for trail maintenance and restoration.

Adding $10 million in FY24 and $8 million in FY25 in special funds for State parks repairs and maintenance.

Adding $1 million for the carbon smart land management assistance pilot program (SB419).

Adding 1 temporary position and $83,064 to coordinate merchandising strategies.

Adding $400,000 for the Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission.

Adding 6 temporary positions and $14 million for the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority (Act 255 2022).

Department of Law Enforcement

Adding 1 Program Specialist and 10 Deputy Sheriffs (including 4 for Executive Protection), $1.2 million in FY24, and $1.1 million in FY25.

Adding 4 Deputy Sheriffs and $176,748 in FY24, and $289,584 in FY25.

Adding $152,420 for drug monitoring for narcotics enforcement.

Adding $312,120 in FY24 and $270,000 in FY25 for body-worn cameras.

Adding $36,000 for the live scan system for identification.

Adding $37,500 for ballistic protective vests.

Adding 8 training positions and $435,001 in FY24, and $733,435 in FY25.

Adding $45,000,000 in FY24 for the IT software project.

Adding over $2 million in FY24 for full-year funding of 50 positions.

Adding 5 Investigators and $304,722 in FY24, and $500,678 in FY25 for the Office of Homeland Security.

Adding 1 Cybersecurity, Economic, Education, and Infrastructure Security Coordinator and $78,993 in FY24, and $157,986 in FY25 for the Office of Homeland Security.

Adding $5 million in FY24 for a new training center.

Adding $5.6 million in FY24 and $4.8 million in FY25 in inter-departmental transfers for the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program.

Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Adding 3 permanent positions and $520,000 for policy areas.

Adding 2 permanent positions and $187,608 to support the office’s statutory responsibilities.

Adding $528,505 in FY24 and $540,505 in FY25 for other current expenses.

Department of Public Safety

Adding $1.3 million for full-year funding to support new housing at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center.

Adding $1.1 million in FY25 for 6-month funding to support new housing at the Maui Community Correctional Center.

Adding $4.5 million in FY25 for full-year funding to support new housing at the Women’s Community Correctional Center.

Trading off $450,432 to restore 8 Substance Abuse Specialists.

Adding $450,000 in FY24 and $500,000 in FY25 to purchase more local agricultural products for food (Act 144 2022).

Adding $970,176 for 24-hour health care at facilities on neighbor islands and Oʻahu.

Adding 4 nurses and $286,645 in FY24, and $525,969 in FY25 for the new Infection Prevention and Control Unit.

Adding 1 Dentist Manager and $144,415 in FY24, and $276,999 in FY25.

Adding 8 permanent positions, $381,826 in FY24, and $669,012 in FY25 for Internal Affairs, and Training and Staff Development Offices.

Adding $2 million to expand the community work furlough program from Oʻahu to statewide.

Adding $521,899 in FY24 for utility shortfalls at the Hālawa Correctional Facility, Waiawa Correctional Facility, and Oʻahu Community Correctional Center.

Adding $3 million in FY24 and $2 million in FY25 to relocate the Kauaʻi Community Correctional Center due to climate change.

Department of Taxation

Adding 2 permanent positions and $160,368 in FY24 and $166,128 in FY25 to fund newly established positions in the Oʻahu Field Audit Branch.

Adding over $8 million in FY24 and over $3.8 million in FY25 to fund the Tax System Modernization Project.

Adding 5 permanent positions and $544,028 in FY24 and $567,171 in FY25 to fund newly established positions for the Taxation Board of Review.

Department of Transportation

Adding $56.7 million in FY24 and $61.7 million in FY25 for Airports Special Maintenance Statewide.

Adding $21.2 million in FY24 and $22.2 in FY25 to increase CONRAC tram and shuttle service management and operational expenses.

Adding $22.8 million in FY24 & FY25 for Engineering and Architectural Services

$1.1 million in FY24 and $1.6 million in FY25 to increase funding for routine maintenance and repairs.

Adding $30.6 million in FY24 and $33.6 million in FY25 for Harbors Administration.

Adding $2.7 million for Highway’s traffic control on Oʻahu.

Adding $50 million in FY24 and $40 million in FY25 for Highways Special Maintenance Program.

Adding $1.3 million for the Highways Google Safety Analytics Program.

University of Hawaiʻi