Hawaiian Electric will use a helicopter to perform routine power line inspections on Maui on Tuesday, May 2 and Monday, May 8, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exact times and locations are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Company representatives say routine aerial inspections of equipment, including electrical lines, poles and substations, are necessary to ensure stable and reliable electrical service for the Maui County community.

For questions about this work, contact Hawaiian Electric’s customer call center at 808-871-9777.