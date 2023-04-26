PC: USGS Hawaiʻi

(Posted: 4:33 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023)

There is no tsunami expected following a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake reported at 4:31 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, according to emergency managers.

The USGS reports the earthquake occurred at a depth of 29km, and was located off the Kaʻū Coast of Big Island near the following areas:

12.5 km (7.7 mi) ESE of Pahala

63.5 km (39.4 mi) SW of Hawaiian Paradise Park

69.6 km (43.1 mi) SSW of Hilo

84.9 km (52.7 mi) SE of Kailua-Kona

352.4 km (218.5 mi) SE of Honolulu

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports the earthquake was located 7.5 mi (12 km) east-southeast of Pāhala.

According to the HVO, this earthquake is part of the seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which has been ongoing since 2019. Earthquakes in this region have been observed at least as far back as the 1960s, according to the agency.

There were 89 felt reports in the first half-hour of the quake according to the USGS Did You Feel It? website. Scientists from the HVO say the earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes.

