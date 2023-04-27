Maui News

MISC and Pukalani Superette partner with Montessori students in honor of Earth Day

April 27, 2023, 2:49 PM HST
  • Montessori School of Maui students. PC: Courtesy
Maui Invasive Species Committee and Pukalani Superette partnered in a unique community outreach event in honor of Earth Day. Students in grade K-8 at the Montessori School of Maui were presented with the challenge of customizing paper grocery bags with messages expressing their appreciation and concern for Maui’s environment.

Students viewed specimens, photos of field work and asked questions of members of the MISC field crew to learn more about the threat of invasive species before designing their bags. 

The grocery bags were provided by Pukalani Superette and returned to the store for distribution after the students had added their Earth Day-inspired messages. Megan Nakashima, President of Pukalani Superette, was enthusiastic in her support for the grocery bag project. Over 150 students participated in the project.

“Community awareness and support are critical in MISC’s efforts to prevent, control and remove invasive species on Maui,” said MISC Education and Outreach Associate, Merrill Ranken. “These heart-felt messages from the kids are powerful reminders of the need for everyone to participate in preserving our unique environment. Calling MISC or using the 643-PEST reporting tool helps MISC identify and respond to invasive species before they can spread further.”    

In addition to educational and informational programs in the community, MISC provides detection and control efforts aimed at several key target species including little fire ants, coqui frogs and miconia. Funding for these programs is provided by  the County of Maui and the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council.

Contact MISC with concerns, questions, or reports at 808-573-6472.  Reports can also be submitted through 643PEST.org.

