US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), joined two colleagues in introducing new legislation that seeks to protect children from the impacts of social media.

The Protecting Kids on Social Media Act would set a minimum age of 13 to use social media apps and would require parental consent for children ages 13 to 17. The bill would also prevent social media companies from feeding content using algorithms to users under the age of 18.

Fellow Senators Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Katie Britt (R-Ala.) joined Sen. Schatz in introducing the legislation.

The Protecting Kids on Social Media Act would:

Require social media companies to undertake rigorous age verification measures based on the latest technology, while prohibiting companies from using age verification information for any other purpose

Prohibit children under the age of 13 from using social media, consistent with the current practices of major social media companies

Prohibit social media companies from recommending content using algorithms to users under the age of 18

Require a guardian’s permission for users under 18 to create an account

Create a pilot project for a government-provided age verification system that platforms can choose to use

Provide the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general authority to enforce the provisions of the bill.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The growing evidence is clear: social media is making kids more depressed and wreaking havoc on their mental health. While kids are suffering, social media companies are profiting. This needs to stop,” said Senator Schatz in a news release.

“Our bill will help us stop the growing social media health crisis among kids by setting a minimum age and preventing companies from using algorithms to automatically feed them addictive content based on their personal information.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey found that 57% of high school girls and 29% of high school boys felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, with 22% of all high school students reporting they had seriously considered attempting suicide in the preceding year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Senators say the one area that requires immediate action is “the clear link between social media and poor mental health.”

From 2019 to 2021, overall screen use among teens and tweens (ages 8 to 12) increased by 17%, with tweens using screens for five hours and 33 minutes per day and teens using screens for eight hours and 39 minutes.

Studies have shown a strong relationship between social media use and poor mental health, especially among children.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With this evidence, the US Surgeon General has warned that 13 is too early for social media use and suggested that 16, 17, or 18 may be as well.

The full bill text is available here.