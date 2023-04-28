Maui News

Community town hall set for May 15 in South Maui

April 28, 2023, 11:16 AM HST
Council member Tom Cook announced that the first South Maui community town hall of the term will be held on May 15 at Maui Economic Development Board’s Malcolm Center in Kīhei at 6 p.m.

Cook said he will discuss his first four months in office, legislative priorities for the current council term and take questions from community members. There will also be a brief presentation on South Maui flood mitigation efforts and the expansion of R-1 recycled water use.

“I look forward to engaging with our community to discuss how we’ve been moving the needle on flood issues in South Maui,” said Cook. “Our goal for this townhall is to understand the needs and concerns of South Maui residents.”

The Malcolm Center is located at 1305 North Holopono Street in Kīhei.

Please RSVP at bit.ly/southmauitownhall. All residents are welcome to attend the meeting with or without a reservation.

