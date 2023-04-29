Maui News

Free course for Maui educators on climate change and coastal resilience

April 29, 2023
PC: Learning Endeavors

A free course will be offered for Maui educators on climate change and coastal resilience in Kīhei on June 23, 2023.

In this one-day workshop for teachers of Grades 4-12, participants will engage in hands-on training that combines classroom and field-based learning.

In the morning, they will visit two coastal ecosystems to engage in hands-on investigation of climate change impacts to Maui coastal areas, and, the rest of the day, they will analyze climate change using innovative technology tools and resources at Learning Endeavors.  

Maui teachers who are looking for  a solution-oriented approach to climate science education can apply by May 15.  

This Champions of Coastal Resilience Course for Educators is on June 23 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

CCR is an initiative established in 2019 by Learning Endeavors, a nonprofit organization on Maui, providing innovative approaches to education.  This particular event is funded in part by an Atherton Family Foundation Grant. 

Each participating teacher will receive a CCR Resource Kit, access to digital resources, and a $175 stipend for full participation. 

Science, STEM, geography, humanities and/or civics teachers are encouraged to apply.  Space is limited to 12 participants.  To apply or learn more,  visit learningendeavors.org/foreducators

PC: Learning Endeavors

Learning Endeavors is also offering other free Champions of Coastal Resilience events including another statewide teacher professional development virtual course starting in July 24, 2023.  Learn more by watching an CCR Overview Video or browsing information here: https://www.learningendeavors.org/ccr.  

Funding for the statewide CCR events for teachers and school clubs are provided in part by the NOAA Bay Watershed Education Training (B-WET) Program.

