Hailey Jones

Nashville recording artist Brooks Maguire of Maui and his daughter Maddie are performing a live stream benefit for Hailey Jones who will require multiple surgeries after a Rottweiler attack left her with extensive physical injuries.

The attack took place in Oregon severely injuring Jones who was born and raised on Maui.

The benefit fundraiser takes place on Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m. Hawai’i Standard Time, 6 p.m. PDT, 9 p.m. EDT.

“We will provide opportunities throughout the performance for donations to be made for Hailey for each of the following current medical expenses and those that potentially will continue throughout her lifetime,” Maguire said.

“Please tune in as we seek to benefit Hailey and her family not only financially but spiritually and emotionally with this event! Keep them in your thoughts and prayers and open your hearts and your pocketbooks to help this young woman and her family heal.”

Click this link for full details – https://www.gofundme.com/f/horrific-rottweiler-attack-help-hailey-heal

Click link below for donation details – https://gofund.me/7f060542