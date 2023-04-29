Flood Advisory radar imagery, April 29, 2023. PC: NOAA/NWS.

Issued: 5:02 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

At 5:01 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over windward west Maui and windward portions of Haleakalā falling at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour.

The NWS reports some locations that will experience flooding include: Kahului, Lahaina, Pukalani, Makawao, Kula, Hāliʻimaile, Haʻikū-Paʻuwela, Pāʻia, Paʻuwela, Huelo, Puʻunēnē, Keʻanae, Wailuku, Nāhiku, Waiehu, Waikapū, Kīpahulu, Waiheʻe, Kaupō and Kahakuloa.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.