Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:27 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:46 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 04:38 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 11:33 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:25 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:17 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:33 PM HST. Sunrise 5:56 AM HST. Sunset 6:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf along the north and west facing shores will hold through the weekend from a pair of small north and northwest swells. A moderate sized long period northwest swell will arrive Monday, peak Tuesday, then gradually lower Wednesday through next weekend. This swell will give a noticeable boost to north and west shore surf late Monday through Wednesday, potentially close to advisory levels on Tuesday.

Near to just below average surf along south facing shores is expected through the weekend from small overlapping south swells. A new long period south swell will build Monday and Tuesday, and peak Wednesday and Thursday near advisory levels. This swell will then gradually lower Friday through next weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly this weekend into early next week as the trades strengthen upstream of the state. East shore surf will build close to seasonal levels by the end of the upcoming work week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.