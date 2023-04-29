Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:27 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 11:46 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 04:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 11:33 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:25 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:17 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 05:33 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf along the north and west facing shores will hold through the weekend from a pair of small north and northwest swells. A moderate sized long period northwest swell will arrive Monday, peak Tuesday, then gradually lower Wednesday through next weekend. This swell will give a noticeable boost to north and west shore surf late Monday through Wednesday, potentially close to advisory levels on Tuesday. 


Near to just below average surf along south facing shores is expected through the weekend from small overlapping south swells. A new long period south swell will build Monday and Tuesday, and peak Wednesday and Thursday near advisory levels. This swell will then gradually lower Friday through next weekend. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly this weekend into early next week as the trades strengthen upstream of the state. East shore surf will build close to seasonal levels by the end of the upcoming work week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Unlicensed Care Home On Maui Gets Notice Of Violation      2Maui Flood Advisory Until 845 P M      3Coast Guard Searching For Missing Australian Cruise Ship Passenger Off Hawaiʻi      4Maui Police Seek Information On Hit And Run Fatality Reported Earlier This Month In Kihei      5Hawaiʻi Teachers Ratify New Four Year Contract With 14 5 Raises      6Budget Bill Includes Funds For A Maui Axis Deer Program Bovine Tuberculosis Operations On Molokaʻi