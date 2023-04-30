Maui Obituaries for the week ending Apr. 30, 2023. May they rest in peace.

April 15, 1968 – March 22, 2023

PATRICK HELELA TOM

PATRICK HELELA TOM

March 17, 1964 – April 8, 2023

Patrick Tom passed unexpectedly at his residence with his wife by his bedside.

Aside from his family, Patrick loved racing, either participating or spectating.

He was also recognized as a skillful machinist, where he was taught the trade by his older brother Teddy, who started a family business in the mid 70’s, and where Patrick took over in the late 80’s, until his passing. The business became known as Pat’s Cylinder Head Service. Patrick formed many friendships throughout his almost 35 year career as a small business owner.

Fishing and Hawaiian music were also things he enjoyed, never refusing an invite on a boat.

He leaves behind his wife, Elonian Pua Tom; his grandsons, Kealii and Teruo Filomino, who also resided with him. He also leaves behind two brothers, Theodore “Teddy” Keala Tom and Keevan Tom of Hilo; as well as a sister, Fern Olson of Rockport, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at his residence at a later date. Family and friends will be notified.

Online condolences may be made at: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com

Joseph Sarol

March 5, 1938 – April 18, 2023

Louisa Artates

Feb. 4, 1927 – April 19, 2023

Louisa “Tita Louisa” Kaaihue Artates of Pukalani, Maui passed away peacefully in the comfort of her ʻohana on April 19, 2023, at Hale Makua. She was born on Feb. 4, 1927, in Pūkuʻilua, Hāna Maui. Louisa moved from Hāna to Keokea and became a Licensed Practitioner Nurse for the Kula Sanitorium (Kula Hospital) where she later retired. She was well-known for her beautiful lei, ‘ono desserts, and the upkeep of her lovely yard.

She is married to the late Pedro O. Artates, daughter of George and Cornelia Kaaihue of Nāpili and the eldest of 13. Louisa is survived by her sister, Evelyn Haunani Farias of Honolulu, daughter Lourdes (Warren) Gouveia, son Perry (Alani) Artates, and 11 grandchildren: Kawaiala (Tommy) Mullen, Anuhea (Preston) Tinao, Alaula (Wailani) Artates, Alakaʻi (Patty) Artates, Awakea (Erica) Artates, Alaneo Artates (John), Alapa (Blanca) Artates, Pōhaikealoha Artates, Lauaʻe (Joy) Gouveia, Naupaka (Iwikauʻikaua) Joaquin, and Līhau (Makanoe) Gouveia. She also has 27 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Friday May 5, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Makawao. Public viewing at 9 a.m., Mass at 10:30 a.m. and burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park.

Mary Oliveira

Sept. 14, 1922 – April 19, 2023

Mary Benigna Oliveira, 100, of Kahului, Maui, passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2023, under the care of Hospice Maui. She was born on Sept. 14, 1922, to John and Johanna Silva Ferreira of Kalihi Valley, Oʻahu.

She is predeceased by her parents, her five brothers and three sisters, her husband Charles Oliveira, and daughter Marianne Pechin.

Mary is survived by her children Charlene Sylva, Charlton (Debbie) Oliveira, Robert Oliveira, and Carla Oliveira. She also has 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Mary lived and active life… as a woman of faith and service. Firstly, she was an amazing wife and mother. She cooked up wonderful meals for her family and was known for sweetbread and pineapple bars. As a member of Christ the King parish, she was active in the Sacred Hearts Society, taught religious education and volunteered at the fundraisers for the church and school. In 2018, she received the “Island Treasure” award for her stewardship to Christ the King Church.

Public visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park.

Special thanks to Hospice Maui, Nurse Janelle, CNA’s Nalani and Lynette, and Dr. Chad Farmer, for their assistance in helping us keep mom comfortable.

Lanakila Kaauamo

May 16, 1984 – April 22, 2023