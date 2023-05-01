Kaunoa Senior Services, a division of Maui County’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns, is adding a new class to its online roster this May.

Virtual classes – designed for seniors 55 years old and older – are available online via Zoom.

A new class, “Geography of Türkiye (Turkey),” led by professor Willis H.A. Moore, will be streaming at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Other sessions cover wellness and fitness, music and dance, and arts and crafts. All classes are one hour unless otherwise noted. For class descriptions and to register, call 808-270-7308, option 3, or 808-270-4310. Signed waivers are required for exercise classes.

May’s schedule is posted below:

Certified personal trainer Jay Cuaresma will teach Kaunoa Senior Services’ “Range of Motion” and “Strength & Conditioning” online classes next month. Photo credit: Photo courtesy Jay Cuaresma

Wellness and Fitness:

• “Stronger Bodies, Smarter Brains, Better Brains, Better Bodies,” 9 a.m. Tuesdays, May 2-30

• “Move It!” 8 a.m. Mondays, May 1-22

• “Stretching,” 9 a.m. Tuesdays, May 2-30

• “Yoga – Level 1,” 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 2-30

• “Interval Training,” 9 a.m. Wednesdays, May 3-31 and Fridays, May 5-19

• “Low-Impact Aerobics,” 9 a.m. Thursdays, May 4-25

• “Strength & Conditioning Exercises,” 10 a.m. Thursdays, May 4-25

• “Range of Motion Exercises,” 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, May 4-25

Music and Dance:

• “Line Dancing, Intermediate Level,” 9 a.m. Thursdays, May 4-June 22 (except June 15)

• “Line Dancing, Beginners – Improver Level,” 12:30 p.m. Mondays, May1-June 19 (except May 29 and June 12)

• “Learn the ʻUkulele Mele Way,” 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2

• “Sing-Along: Easy-to-Play Songs,” 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31

Arts & Crafts Favorites:

• “Bamboo Watercolor Painting,”10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Mondays, May 1-22 (except May 8)

• “Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting ‘Plumeria Lei,’” 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Wednesdays, May 17 and 24

• “Watercolor Blending Series,” 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesdays, May 2 and 9

In-person classes (preregistration required) are also available at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville and at West Maui Senior Center.