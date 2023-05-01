Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 01, 2023

May 1, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
4-6
6-8
6-8 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 06:32 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 12:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:18 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:20 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:46 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:18 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along the north and west facing shores will build today as this medium sized long period northwest (320 degree) swell spreads southeastward across the islands, peaking on Tuesday, then gradually lowering Wednesday through Friday. Expect a large increase to north and west shore surf heights through Wednesday, approaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels as the swell energy peaks on Tuesday. 


Small surf along the south facing shores will slowly increase this week as two small long period south-southwest (200-210 degree) and south (180-190 degree) swells build into the region. This southern source swell energy will peak on Wednesday and Thursday near HSA levels. Surf heights along south facing shores will then gradually lower from Friday into next weekend. 


Small surf along east facing shores will trend up through the week as trades strengthen east of the islands. East shore surf will return to seasonal levels Thursday through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
