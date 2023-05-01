Mother’s Day Makeke and Plant Workshop at Lahaina Cannery

Lahaina Cannery invites the public celebrate Mom with a free succulent plant workshop provided by For the Love of Plants on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free, family event will feature not only a complimentary keiki succulent plant workshop but also promoting local shopping.

Along with Lahaina Cannery’s unique island boutique merchants, also invited to the event are local artisans including Arty’s Art Cart, Chalk Couture, For the Love of Plants, Instant Metal Images, Lilikoʻi Links, Udderly Sudsy, Unconquered Hawaiʻi and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina Cannery encourages local residents and visitors alike to come and join in the festivities, shop local, and celebrate Mom.

A special Mother’s Day Hula performance takes place on Sunday, May 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. on the stage. Followed by Hula Lessons every Tuesday on the stage from 2:30 to 3:30 pm and Hawaiʻi-inspired crafts every Wednesday as well as ʻUkulele Lessons at the stage from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. All cultural activities are complimentary.

Lahaina Cannery continues to host the Lahaina Arts Society every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn fronting Starbucks. The public is invited to come out and talk story with local LAS artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more about Lahaina Cannery’s events, current store openings and hours visit www.lahainacannery.com.