(University of Hawaiʻi Maui College website)

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Hulihia Center for Sustainable Systems is seeking public input on critical sustainability issues facing the Maui community.

By integrating indigenous knowledge and community insights with sustainability expertise, Hulihia finds new ways to strengthen sustainability in the community.

Over the past year, Hulihia completed an advanced pilot project analyzing the healthcare system for Maui and Lānaʻi.

Building on this success, Hulihia will apply its systems approach to problem-solving toward a new project focused on a critical sustainability issue identified by the Maui community.

Hulihia is seeing public input to expand its understanding of the following proposals developed from previous community input gathered last year:

“Tourism’s Impact on Kanaka ʻŌiwi Practices: Transforming tourism to honor Kanaka ʻŌiwi traditions by reducing impacts to their cultural practices and identity.”

“Sustainable Economic Development: Diversify Maui’s economy with innovative career opportunities that align with Hawaiʻi’s sustainability goals.”

“Tourism and Transportation: Improving mobility of visitors across Maui to reduce road congestion.”

The public is invited to visit hulihia.consider.it to share manaʻo around these issues.

“We will one day be the ancestors our people will speak about. How will we change the course of history?” said Kehau Kimokeo, Indigenous Knowledge Specialist at Hulihia. “Your community input and participation are crucial to creating change for our future. Even a small step now can make huge strides in the future.”

Hulihia leaders say community input is vital to these projects and to the success of the community in becoming a global leader in sustainability.