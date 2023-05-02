Maui Surf Forecast for May 02, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|4-6
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|4-6
|5-9
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate size, long to medium period northwest swell (310 degree) has been filling in around the islands. This will lift surf along the north and west-facing shores as this swell peaks and then levels out through the morning. Surf will near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels today before beginning its decline Wednesday. Small surf along south-facing shores will slowly increase this week as two small, long period south southwest swells (180-200 degree) build into the region Wednesday and again this weekend. This south swell energy may peak Wednesday's south shore surf to near or just under HSA heights. East chop will remain small through Wednesday as the region remains under light east or southeast breezes in response to an approaching weak front. East-facing wind wave conditions will slightly trend up later this week as the trades return and restrengthen over and upstream of the islands.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com