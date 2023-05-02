Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 4-6 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 3-5 4-6 5-9 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:46 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:01 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:42 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:03 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A moderate size, long to medium period northwest swell (310 degree) has been filling in around the islands. This will lift surf along the north and west-facing shores as this swell peaks and then levels out through the morning. Surf will near High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels today before beginning its decline Wednesday. Small surf along south-facing shores will slowly increase this week as two small, long period south southwest swells (180-200 degree) build into the region Wednesday and again this weekend. This south swell energy may peak Wednesday's south shore surf to near or just under HSA heights. East chop will remain small through Wednesday as the region remains under light east or southeast breezes in response to an approaching weak front. East-facing wind wave conditions will slightly trend up later this week as the trades return and restrengthen over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.