Maui Food and Dining

Popeyes Hawaiʻi opens first neighbor island location on Hawaiʻi Island

May 2, 2023, 8:10 AM HST
Popeyes Hawaii, the locally owned franchise of the national Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen brand, opened a new location today at Puna Kai Shopping Center on the Big Island. This is the franchise’s first neighbor island location. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PC: Popeyes Hawaiʻi

Popeyes Hawaiʻi opened a new location today at Puna Kai Shopping Center on Hawaiʻi Island, the franchise’s first neighbor island location. The restaurant already has six locations on Oʻahu at Dillingham, Kapahulu, Pearl City, Waipahu, Mililani and the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange Mall.

“We’re excited to finally open our doors for the Hawaiʻi Island community,” said Sean Uezu, president of Popeyes Hawaiʻi. “We are always looking for opportunities to grow to the neighbor islands and can’t wait to welcome new fried chicken fans.”

Tthe Popeyes® Mobile App enables customers to sign up for Popeyes® Rewards, which will allow them to earn and redeem points for free menu items.

POPEYES Hawaiʻi is a locally owned franchise of the national POPEYES Louisiana Kitchen brand, offering chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional favorites.

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES has a passion for its Louisiana heritage. It is now one of the world’s largest chicken quick-service restaurants with more than 3,300 restaurants in the US and around the world.

