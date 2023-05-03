ʻAipono Chef of the Year, Taylor Ponte, teams up with ‘Aipono Restaurant of the Year, Kō, to bolster Maui’s next generation of chefs.























Carrying on the legacy of the late Chef Tylun Pang, Fairmont Kea Lani announces a two-night celebration of culinary past, present and future – benefitting Maui’s aspiring chefs.

Recently dubbed the ‘Tylun Pang Chef of the Year Award’ in honor of the late chef, the 2022 ‘Aipono Award recipient, Taylor Ponte, will join forces with Chef Aris Aurelio of Kō,for four courses of culinary artistry along with an extraordinary dessert finale created by Kea Lani Pastry Chef, Amber Ching. Prepared with the help of Maui Culinary Academy students, this five-course wine-paired journey will feature the island’s freshest ingredients presented with diverse cultural influences.

“It is truly an honor to not only receive the ‘Tylun Pang Chef of the Year Award’ but to collaborate with the chefs of the ʻAipono Restaurant of the Year,” said Taylor Ponte, Chef and Owner of Kamado Maui. “Creating an unforgettable culinary experience alongside the chefs of Kō and Kea Lani, to raise funds for MCA scholarships, is something I am extremely proud to be a part of.”

Proceeds from the evening will go towards the Tylun Pang Aspiring Chef Scholarship, awarded to Maui Culinary Academy students annually.

Established by Chef Pang in 2012, the scholarship provides Maui students with unique opportunities to bolster their culinary expertise through hands-on experience and mentorship. A life changing mentor to many and recipient of the first ‘Aipono Chef of the Year Award in 2002, Chef Pang’s legacy continues to influence the chefs of today and more importantly, tomorrow.

Taking place May 25 and 26, Fairmont Kea Lani’s collaborative fundraiser dinner will include five courses, each paired with wines and entertainment from emcee Kyle Kawakami of Maui Fresh Streatery.

Tickets are $199 (inclusive) and can be reserved via OpenTable. For more information, including menu and wine pairing details, visit https://www.fairmont-kea-lani.com/blog/scholarship-dinner/.