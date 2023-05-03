For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for May 4-10, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Pāʻia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

PAW Patrol Live! – “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Friday-Sunday

The popular animated children’s television program watched by tens of millions worldwide is coming to Maui in a live theatrical shows at the Castle Theatre at Maui Arts & Cultural Center this weekend including May 5, 6, and 7.

In this theatrical production, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.or . The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Lei Day celebration. PC: Maui Mall Village

Lei Day festivities, Saturday

Maui Mall Village is holding Lei Day festivities with Hawaiian entertainment Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The center at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Avenue will mark the occasion with hula and music at center court. The schedule features Hālau Hula O Keola Ali‘i O Kekai under the direction of Kumu Hula Aunty Iola Balubar at 10 a.m. The entertainment lineup also includes Kamehameha Schools Middle School ʻUkulele Group under the direction of Rama Camarillo at 11:15 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring the ʻohana to celebrate Lei Day and find a seat on the lawn at center court to listen to the live entertainment. More information is available online at mauimallvillage.com.

Brother Noland

Henry Kapono

Henry Kapono jams with Brother Noland

In an “Artist 2 Artist,” multiple award-winning and Grammy nominee Henry Kapono jams and “talk story” with Brother Noland “jam” and “talk story” at Maui Arts & Cultural Center May 12, a Friday, at 7:30 p.m.

The event gives the audience insights to the spirit and aspirations of the persons behind the music. Kapono rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon of Cecilio & Kapono, aka C&K, as half of the duo with Cecilio Rodriguez. They helped forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawai‛i. Native Hawaiian Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 20 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. He was honored with two awards in 2021: peer-voted “Best Contemporary Album of the Year” and, by public vote, “Favorite Entertainer of the Year.” Brother Noland has deeply influenced contemporary Hawaiian music and is widely considered as the “Father of Jawaiian Music.” Fluid in both Slack Key and standard guitar tunings, Brother Noland goes wherever the music carries him.

For more information including tickets, go to mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

ANIMA: Doorways of Perception. Apr 11 – Jun 10, 2023. PC: via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

“Doorways” exhibit continues

The exhibition “Anima: Doorways of Perception” continues at the Schafer International Gallery through June 10.

Artists’ works show how life is inherent in their materials and subjects, evoking the idea that spirit, soul, and consciousness exist similarly in humans, animals, plants, and geographic features of the environment. The Hawai‘i Island-based collective, Consensual Lack of Reality, includes Pier Fichefeux, Stephen Freedman, Andrzej Kramarz, and Daniel Sheinfeld Rodriguez. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m. The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

44th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, Saturday

The 44th Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk takes place at War Memorial Sports Complex Saturday, May 6, from 7 to 10 a.m.

The Visitor Industry Charity Walk is one of the hospitality industry’s way of giving back to our communities. It is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in Hawaii with walks on Kaua’i, Oahu, Hawaii Island, and of course Maui Nui. Together, the state raised just over $2 million in 2022. Maui County alone contributed to that, and raised $1,063,027 benefiting more than 50 Maui County non-profit agencies. Since Maui Hotel & Lodging Association started hosting the Charity Walk in 1980, it has raised a cumulative total of $16.5 million in Maui County. Most importantly, all of the money raised here, stays in Maui County, benefiting residents. You do not have to be a hotel employee, or a member of MHLA, or part of the visitor industry to participate. Invite your family, friends, neighbors, co workers, clients, schools, clubs, visitors and guests. T

eam registration is open. For more information, contact the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association at mauihla.org Donate or register at charitywalkhawaii.org.

An Evening of Iambic Mania, Monday

Maui Onstage presents four original plays by J.L. Davis, in the rich Old English of Shakespeare’s day at the Iao Theatre Monday, May 8, at 6 p.m. Doors close at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

It’s been described as “clever, linguistically entertaining and great fun!” The play features Elisha Cullins, Kristi Scott, Danielle Ferrer, Nico Low, Marsi Smith, Tabby Molapo, Scott McLelland, Lin McEwan, Lindsay Kallas, Jefferson Davis, Machayla Culver, Kiegan Otterson, Jazmine Greenberg, Andrea Finkelstein, Paul Jackel, Kisha Giles, and Geronimo Son.

For more information including reservation of free seats and a free shuttle ride, go to mauionstage.com.

Bella Rose

Phil Smith Trio, Saturday

The Phil Smith Trio featuring singer Bella Rose performs at The Empanada Lady Saturday, May 6, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On Thursday, Lele performs with no cover Hawaiian folk soul, and Songkeeper featuring Derek ABT performs Friday. For more information, go to eladymaui.com or call 808-866-4544.

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, May 6, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, May 8, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Benoits at The Empanada Lady, Tuesday

Angela and Phil Benoit perform Broadway show tunes and easy listening local jazz at The Empanada Lady Tuesday, May 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Bailey House Museum exhibits

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike features exhibits from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop. The site is the former residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and the museum is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, May 10, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Summer musical program for youths

The Maui Academy of the Performing Arts is offering a musical theatre camp for youngsters of various ages this summer. For more information, go to MauiAcademy.org.

KĪHEI

John Cruz performs Wednesday

Grammy and Nā Hōkū Hanahano winner John Cruz performs as a resident artist to an intimate audience at ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. Cruz, a guitarist and singer, is known for his song, Island Style , and also his participation in the Playing for Change youtube video, All Along the Watchtower . For more information including tickets, go to johncruz.com or proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Kanekoa performs Thursday

The ukulele-powered Hawaiian jam band Kanekoa performs at ProArts Theatre Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. Kanekoa has taken the ‘ukulele sound into new territory. The band performed at the Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center on March 23, 2023. The band continues to surprise and delight audiences, pushing the envelope of this four-string instrument in a jam band with eclectic roots and a sound that embraces flavors of reggae, blues, funk, jazz and island music. Ukulele player Vince Esquire’s fluid, liquid runs on the ‘ukulele sometimes recall Jerry Garcia’s tonal lyricism. Here’s a sample, Another Brick Wall For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com.

Steve Craig at Tiki, Thursday

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Pride and Prejudice, Friday

A special encore with a kama’aina discount night show of Pride and Prejudice takes place at ProArts Theatre Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m. It’s a play written by Kate Hamill and directed by Lin McEwan and is based on the novel by Jane Austin. The play, which has taken different twists, is being promoted as “This isn’t your grandmother’s Austen.” For more information including tickets, go proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Benoits at Maui Coast Hotel, May 5

Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at the Maui Coast Hotel Friday, May 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. They perform original music as well as jazz standards, bossa nova, pop and Hawaiian swing. For more information, go to BenoitJazzWorks.com

808Vibez at Haleakava, Friday

808Vibez entertains with reggae music at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Friday, May 5, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, May 5, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Anthony Pfluke, Saturday

Anthony Pfluke performs Hawaiian music at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Friday, May 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. Pfluke sings and performs original and traditional Hawaiian tunes. For more information, go to anthonypfluke.com or naluskihei.com.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, May 6, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Rowdy Love release new song. Saturday

The folk duo Rowdy Love is holding a single song release party at ProArts Theatre Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m.

Aaron Jernigan and Stina Lynn, is releasing their latest single, Screen Door. Rowdy Love has been playing their originals at festivals, fundraisers, and private shows on Maui. Rowdy Love’s sound is described as interesting flavor, reminiscent of Sunday morning church in the deep South with a dash of feverish passion. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer-guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, May 6, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Lightning Larry Dupio

Lightning Larry Dupio performs Sunday

Blues guitarist Lightning Larry Dupio performs at the ProArts Playhouse Sunday, May 7, at 2 p.m. He’s a two-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano winners. He’ll be accompanied by Yumbel Yarassi and Noa Eads. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Songwriter Showcase, Sunday

Five Maui songwriters will be sharing their stories, songs and lives behind their music at the ProArts Theatre Sunday, May 7, at 7 p.m. The host is Sara Jelley and features John Cruz, Makena Haliaka, Steve Grimes and more. For more information, including tickets, go to proartsmaui.com or call 808-463-6550.

Kaulana Kanekoa and Don Lopez

Singer-ukulele player Kaulana Kanekoa and bassist Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s South Side Grill Sunday, May 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. Special guest Teri Garrison plans to join them. For more information, go to naluskihei.com.

Randall Rospond, Monday

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at Maui Brews Tuesday, May 9, the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, May 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, May 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

LAHAINA

Mick Fleetwood live with his band, Tuesday and Wednesday

One of Fleetwood Mac’s founders, Mick Fleetwood, leads his signature band House Of Rumours in a limited two-day show spring series at Fleetwood’s on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 9-10, from 7 to 10 p.m. The band also includes multi-talented Eric Gilliom and Gretchen Rhodes. For more information including tickets, call 808- 669-MICK or visit fleetwoodsonfrontst.com.

Tanama Colibri

Jazz Maui presents Tanama Colibri

Jazz Maui presents the singer-songwriter Tanama Colibri performing songs from soul to jazz, hip hop to spoken word and world music at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina Sunday, May 7, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Colibri is an Afro-Taina singer and songwriter, an emotive and exuberant performer, born in the vibrant barrio of New York City’s Washington Heights to Dominican and Puerto Rican parents. Sunset Jazz features great live jazz and panoramic sunset views along with chocolate/beverage pairings. The ticket proceeds go toward benefitting youth music workshops.

Tickets are available at the Chocolate Factory or JazzMaui.org. For more information, text 808-283-3576 or email [email protected]

Hawaiian cultural workshops, Saturday

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s popular Hawaiian cultural workshops return to Apuakehau, the cultural park located next to Lahaina Public Library, starting May 6, Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a demonstration of the uses of niu or the coconut tree. Watch a demonstration of niu husking and sample fresh niu water and niu. Learn about the importance of niu in all aspects of Hawaiian life. View a display of niu products such as cordage, baskets, and more. On May 20, a Saturday, the workshop continues with basket weaving, using a green niu leaf. Learn how to make a beautiful and functional basket in two hours. For more information including registration, go to lahainarestoration.org.

Gretchen Rhodes, The House Shakers, Thursday

Blues, soul and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes performs at Fleetwood’s with The House Shakers Thursday, May 4, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes sings with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Her website is GretchenRhodesMusic.com The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos performs classic rock, and blues. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

I-Drive at Fleetwood’s, Friday

The band I-Drive performs blues and other classics at Fleetwood’s Friday, May 5, from 7:30 to 9:30 p..m. Levi Poasa entertains playing acoustic ops, folk, rock and blues on a separate stage at the same time. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Anthony Pfluke

Anthony Pfluke performs Saturday

Anthony Pfluke entertains original songs and traditional with Hawaiian music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, May 6, from noon to 2 p.m. Pfluke’s website is anthonypfluke.com That night, the Adrian Trevino Trio performs at 7:30 p.m., and the band I-Drive performs at the same time on a separate stage. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK

Damien Awai at Haleakava, Thursday

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 602 Front Street Thursday, May 4, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Lia Live, Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Haleakava in Lahaina Friday, May 5, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and guitarist Joe Cano, Saturday, May 5 and 6, respectively, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Thomas Arvid – La Dolce Vita. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Jason Arcilla, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs reggae, R&B and island-influenced music at Fleetwood’s Sunday, May 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to LahainaRestoration.org.

Lahaina Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

West Maui Student Art Show

The West Maui Student Art Show displaying selected works by young artists takes place at the Gallery Lele at 40 Kupuohi, room 303, through May 15. The works include high school students from public and private schools in West Maui. The event is sponsored by the Lahaina Arts Guild, with help from George and Janet Allen, Nancy Young of Gallery Lele, and Bill and Bobby Best. Donations are welcome for merchant coupons for the event and money toward student scholarships. For viewing times, call or text Young at 808-205-1385.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, May 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Crafts fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free Hula Lessons, Tuesday

Free Hawaiian hula dance lessons are offered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, May 9, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.mFor more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Danyel Alana

Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill Tuesday

Singer-Songwriter- guitarist Danyel Alana performs at the Hula Grill in Kaanapali Tuesday, May 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album Soul Love on her website danyelalana.com.

Alika Nakoʻoka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 9. Both performances are from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

Andrea Walls

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls entertains with Joshua Emmanuel at Java Jazz Saturday and Tuesday, May 5 and May 9. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. both days. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Ledward Kaapana

Ledward Kaapana performs with Kahumoku ʻOhana

Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner Ledward Kaapana performs at the Slack Key Showwith George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Nāpilikai Beach Resort Wednesday, May 10, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Kaapana was a member of the popular group Hui Ohana. His albums include Led Live-Solo, In the Saddle, Black Sand, Waltz In The Wind, and Kiho’alu: Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar. His website is ledkaapana.com For more information including tickets, go to Kahumoku.com.

MĀʻALAEA

Eli-Mac coming to Maui

Maui’s Eli-Mac is bringing her tour group to perform live at da Playground Maui on May 26, a Friday, at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Eli-Mac, also known as Camile Velasco, was the Filipino-American singer from Maui who qualified in the top 10 at an American Idol contest that helped to launch her musical career. She was working as a waitress at her mom’s IHOP restaurant in Kahului at the time of the contest. She’s now based out of Los Angeles and is known for the popular reggae and hip hop tunes. Also performing with her is Eureka Sound and Elijah Sky. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

7th Annual Wahine Comedy Festival, Thursday

The 7th Annual Wahine Comedy Festival takes place at da Playground Maui Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Join female comics of Hawaii. It’s a bouquet of laughs from four different islands and elsewhere.The dynamo Jessica Bullock (Maui/O’ahu) will be your mistress of ceremonies with slick sets from: Ronda Lee Kitts, Maui; Erika Swartzkopf , O’ahu; Rachel Secretario Kaua’i; Laura Reid and Justine Smith, Hawai’i Island, with special guest Brooke Barsell, Midwest. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Nuff Sedd performs at a canoe club benefit Friday

The reggae, hip hop and blues band Nuff Sedd is performing at a fundraiser for the Maui canoe club Lae’ula O Kai at da Playground Maui Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m. The performance is followed by a DJ and dancing. Some of their songs include Life is Perfect and Cherry Bomb Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Sip ’N Shop, Saturday

At least a dozen businesses are going to be selling their local wares including jewelry, soaps, and art at a Sip N’ Shop at da Playground Maui Saturday, May 6, from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Cabaret show “Ladies Night,” Saturday

A cabaret show, “Ladies Night, Women In Music” takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday, May 6, at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

The Average Samoan Comedy Tour stops on Maui Sunday

Samoan comedian James Mane is bringing is a gang of funny guys with him to collect some laughs at da Playground Maui Sunday, May 7, at 6 p.m. He is billed as the first Samoan stand-up comedian to appear on TV, and at 6’7”, who’s going to disagree? Doors open at 5 p.m. Mane has a busload of jokes about Samoan bus drivers, as evidenced by a video of his performance at the Blue Note in Honolulu. His website is ComedianJamesMane.com Parking is free after 5 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Kevin Brown

Award-winning Hawaiian singer Kevin Brown at The Point Café, Saturday

Award-winning Hawaiian singer Kevin Brown entertains at the Point Cafe at Ocean Organic Vodka in lower Kula Saturday, May 6, from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. Brown has won three Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and played frequently with multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku. There is no charge for the outdoor sunset performance. Ocean Organic Vodka offers a paid tour of its distillery.

On Thursday and Friday, May 4 and 5, Jason Arcilla performs island-style music. On Sunday, May 7, ‘ukulele and guitar master Benny Uyetake performs Hawaiian style music. On Monday, May 8, ‘ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi performs, followed Tuesday, May 9, songwriter-pianist Silky Sister entertains with island style music. Guitarist-singer Randall Rospond performs from rock to blues to country music Wednesday, May 10. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, Bounty Music, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com.

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, May 5, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to drnat.com.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Painter Eddie Flotte’s exhibit

Eddie Flotte is exhibiting his paintings at Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center through May 12. Flotte has rendered stunningly nostalgic paintings of Maui, especially Pāʻia, in his exhibition “Retrospective: Eddie Flotte – These Are the Moments of ‘Those Were the Days.’” The exhibition is from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The paintings in this exhibition capture the last days of Maui plantation life before the wave of modern development. His work also depicts his travels and extended stays in Wyeth’s Chadds Ford, The Wetlands of the Jersey Shore, and the area around his hometown of Ambler, PA. The Eddie Flotte Retrospective Exhibition is sponsored by Jeremy and Michelle Baldwin. The Hui offers art classes for adults and children. Gift items from artists are on sale at the gift shop. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Teri Garrison, Sunday

Guitarist-singer-songwriter Teri Garrison performs at the Mahalo Ale Works at the Kulumanu Town Center Sunday, May 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Garrison has toured with Willie Nelson and sung or opened for Leon Russell, Leo Kottke, and Bonnie.

George Kahumoku offers ʻukulele lessons

For a limited time, Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be offering traditional slackkey ʻukulele lessons for an hour each at 77 Hana Highway in Paia Monday, May 8, from 5 to 6 p.m. The prerequisite is a willingness to explore and learn about Hawaiian culture, history and songs through singing and playing. For more information about the singalong ʻukulele workshop including tickets, go to kahumoku.com/calendar/ or call 808-214-6949.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Gina Martinelli

Gina Martinelli performs Saturday

Versatile singer Gina Martinelli performs at The Shops At Wailea Saturday, May 6, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Martinelli has a vocal range that enables her to sing in multiple genres, including rock, blues, jazz, and country. She has performed in various venues including the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and with popular jazz pianist Gene Argel.

Dayan Kai performs Friday

Multi-talented Dayan Kai, the former musical director of the popular Elvis tribute show Burnin’ Love at the Maui Magic Theatre in Lahaina, performs at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, May 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Kai who sings and composes music plays a number of instruments, including the piano, guitar. and saxophone. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com

Tempa Singer-Nave performs Saturday

Tempa Singer-Nave sings original soul folk and eclectic covers at Mulligans Saturday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. She performs with guitarist-singer Naor Nave and violinist Willie Wainwright. There’s a dance floor. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131. Weekend entertainment also includes Island Soul around sunset Sunday, April 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, May 4, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free ʻukulele lesson, Monday

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at The Shops At Wailea Monday, May 8, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The place of the lesson is in front of Malibu Shirts. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz at Pita Paradise

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, May 7, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

