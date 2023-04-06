Maui Mall Village invites kamaʻāina and visitors to celebrate Lei Day with Hawaiian entertainment and festivities on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The center, located at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului, will mark the occasion with hula and music at center court.

The schedule features Hālau Hula O Keola Ali‘i O Kekai under the direction of Kumu Hula Aunty Iola Balubar at 10 a.m. The entertainment lineup also features Kamehameha Schools Middle School ʻUkulele Group under the direction of Rama Camarillo at 11:15 a.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring the ʻohana to celebrate Lei Day and find a seat on the lawn at center court to listen to the live entertainment.

More information is available online at mauimallvillage.com.