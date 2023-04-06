Maui Activities

Lei Day celebration at Maui Mall Village features Hawaiian entertainment, May 6

April 6, 2023, 8:59 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Mall Village invites kamaʻāina and visitors to celebrate Lei Day with Hawaiian entertainment and festivities on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The center, located at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului, will mark the occasion with hula and music at center court. 

The schedule features Hālau Hula O Keola Ali‘i O Kekai under the direction of Kumu Hula Aunty Iola Balubar at 10 a.m. The entertainment lineup also features Kamehameha Schools Middle School ʻUkulele Group under the direction of Rama Camarillo at 11:15 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests are encouraged to bring the ʻohana to celebrate Lei Day and find a seat on the lawn at center court to listen to the live entertainment.

More information is available online at mauimallvillage.com.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Female Pedestrian Dies Struck By Vehicle On Puʻunene Ave In Kahului 2Pedestrian Fatally Struck In Kihei Police Looking For Unidentified Driver Who Fled The Scene 3Traffic Fatality Pedestrian Dies Struck By Vehicle On Honoapiʻilani Highway In Olowalu 4Sweep Of Uncle Billys Hotel In Hilo Nets Two Arrests 10 Citations 5Maui Teen Named 2023 Hawaiʻi Youth Of The Year By Boys Girls Club 6Maui Police Department Promotes Keola Tom To Assistant Chief Of Uniformed Services