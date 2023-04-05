Maui Arts & Entertainment

Artist 2 Artist with Henry Kapono, featuring the Mākaha Sons, April 8

April 5, 2023, 6:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Henry Kapono.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the continuation of the Artist 2 Artist series with host Henry Kapono performing with guests, The Mākaha Sons at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the McCoy Studio Theater.

Host Henry Kapono rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon of Cecilio & Kapono (aka C&K) as half of the duo with Cecilio Rodriguez. They helped forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock.

Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. He was honored with two awards in 2021: peer-voted Best Contemporary Album of the Year and Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

The Mākaha Sons
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Mākaha Sons continue to perpetuate traditional Hawaiian music in Hawai‘i and worldwide. Their vocal arrangements and stage presence features a distinct sound, full and rich with blended harmonies. Their legacy persists with founding member and front-man Jerome Koko on vocals and 12-string guitar, Kimo Artis on vocals and electric bass, and Hanale Kaʻanapu on vocals and 6-string guitar.

Tickets are $45, $55, and $75 (plus applicable fees).

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Traffic Fatality Pedestrian Dies Struck By Vehicle On Honoapiʻilani Highway In Olowalu 2Honoapiʻilani Highway Closed Due To A Motor Vehicle Accident At Olowalu 3Bill Seeks A Carrying Capacity Study For Makena State Park Due To Increased Visitors 4Female Pedestrian Dies Struck By Vehicle On Puʻunene Ave In Kahului 5Maui Police Department Promotes Keola Tom To Assistant Chief Of Uniformed Services 6Finding Of No Significant Impact For Puʻunene Ave Road Widening And Improvement Project