Henry Kapono.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents the continuation of the Artist 2 Artist series with host Henry Kapono performing with guests, The Mākaha Sons at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the McCoy Studio Theater.

Host Henry Kapono rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon of Cecilio & Kapono (aka C&K) as half of the duo with Cecilio Rodriguez. They helped forge the sound of ‘70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock.

Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. He was honored with two awards in 2021: peer-voted Best Contemporary Album of the Year and Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

The Mākaha Sons

The Mākaha Sons continue to perpetuate traditional Hawaiian music in Hawai‘i and worldwide. Their vocal arrangements and stage presence features a distinct sound, full and rich with blended harmonies. Their legacy persists with founding member and front-man Jerome Koko on vocals and 12-string guitar, Kimo Artis on vocals and electric bass, and Hanale Kaʻanapu on vocals and 6-string guitar.

Tickets are $45, $55, and $75 (plus applicable fees).