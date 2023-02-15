PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

After a 5 year absence, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” returns to the Castle Theater on Maui for six shows, May 5-7, 2003.

Show dates and times include:

Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present this action-packed, music-filled production. The show is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests will see Ryder and his team of pups embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Things get ‘ruff’ when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. “No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!”

Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.

Ticket information:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets for all six performances will go on sale to the general public on March 3 at 10 a.m. MACC members and “Tail Mail” subscribers will have access to an exclusive pre-sale for all Maui shows starting on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Sign up at mauiarts.org/membership or pawpatrollive.com.

Tickets start at $40, and all patrons age 1 and above must have a ticket for admission. Prices are

subject to change and additional fees and special offers may apply.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages are available, starting at $125, plus applicable fees. The VIP package includes a premium seat and exclusive photo op with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.

The MACC Box Office windows are not open for window transactions. For ticket inquiries only, the Box Office is accessible by phone 808-242-SHOW or email [email protected], Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.