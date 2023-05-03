MEO Abilities Fair for persons with disabilities, May 12
The fourth Maui Economic Opportunity Abilities Awareness Fair, which will provide information about services for persons with disabilities and promote better awareness about living with a disability, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 12, at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.
The goal of the Abilities Awareness Fair is to bring better understanding and acceptance of persons with disabilities. The event features music, games, prizes, resources from local agencies and businesses and lots of people with many different abilities at the Fair.
American Sign Language interpreters will be available for deaf and hard of hearing individuals.
Vendors are still being accepted. For more information, email [email protected]