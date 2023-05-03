Maui News

MEO Abilities Fair for persons with disabilities, May 12

May 3, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
The fourth Maui Economic Opportunity Abilities Awareness Fair, which will provide information about services for persons with disabilities and promote better awareness about living with a disability, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 12, at the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

Alohilani Hue Sing, Maui Wheelers leader, Maui Independent Living Center member and strong advocate for persons with disabilities, took the stage of the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on April 30 at last year’s Abilities Awareness Fair.

The goal of the Abilities Awareness Fair is to bring better understanding and acceptance of persons with disabilities. The event features music, games, prizes, resources from local agencies and businesses and lots of people with many different abilities at the Fair. 

American Sign Language interpreters will be available for deaf and hard of hearing individuals.

Vendors are still being accepted. For more information, email [email protected]

