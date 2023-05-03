The MACC Presents Iconic R&B Legends and New Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees The Spinners In Concert in Castle Theater June 15. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents in concert The Spinners, the legendary R&B group and one of the iconic voices of Philadelphia soul at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 in Castle Theater.

The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history and were just named as 2023 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, according to the concert announcement.

The group has a towering legacy spanning over six decades. In 2021, they returned with their first all-new original album, Round the Block and Back Again.

The Spinners formed in 1954 in suburban Detroit where they got their start at Motown in 1954. They celebrate a 60+ year career which has included consistent touring and hits. “With their awe-inspiring vocal range and harmonic abilities on songs that elegantly merged smooth Philly soul with glistening pop, The Spinners have left a big mark on the musical world,” according to the announcement.

Their current line-up includes Jessie Peck, Ronnie Moss, CJ Jefferson, and Marvin Taylor.

The group created and came to define the smooth sound of Philadelphia Soul, channeling the highs and lows of romance and heartbreak into a catalog of classic hits, beloved across generations.

Throughout the years the Spinners continue to top the Pop, R&B and now Adult Contemporary Charts, with smash singles like, I’ll Be Around, Could It Be I’m Falling In Love, Then Came You, The Rubberband Man and many more– earning six Grammy nominations, 18 platinum and gold albums, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and selling millions of records worldwide in the process.

Tickets are $30, $50, 60, $70 and a limited number of premium $125 seats plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5 to MACC members and Tuesday, May 9 to the general public. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges on select shows, ticket discounts and other benefits, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership.

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email [email protected]