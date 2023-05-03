Listen to this Article 1 minute

Ulana Terrace restaurant will be serving a Mother’s Day buffet on May 14. (Photo courtesy: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua)

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is offering a Mother’s Day celebration, featuring brunch, spa treatments and shopping options.

The resort’s Ulana Terrace restaurant will serve a Mother’s Day buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14.

The menu will feature Chef Naoto’s live action tuna station, fresh shucked oysters, prime rib, a yakitori and noodle bar, desserts and more.

Live entertainment features Kaleo Phillips. Reservations for the brunch are available on OpenTable.















Moms can enjoy pampering treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua Spa, including the Agave Watermelon Post Sun Soother, Watermelontini Pedicure, and a Tropical Glow Facial.

The Kilohana Boutique will showcase a hat collection created by celebrity milliner Gigi Burris, designed for travel and honoring the beauty, history and heritage of Kapalua.

Bikinibird, WHEAT, HUE Home + Design, and The Ritz-Carlton Maui Logo Shop also will have gifts available for purchase.

Reservations for the brunch, spa, and rooms can be made by calling 808-669-6200 or by visiting www.ritzcarlton.com/maui.