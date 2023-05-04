Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 4-6 2-4 2-4 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 6-10 6-10 5-8 5-8 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:24 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:24 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 08:27 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 01:29 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:49 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:00 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current medium period northwest swell will continue to gradually decline through Friday, with minimal surf then expected through the middle of next week.

The current long-period south swell is expected to gradually lower during the next few days, however a small reinforcement arriving tonight and Friday will help to keep south shore surf elevated into early next week. Surf should drop below the summertime average along south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday.

East shore surf should hold fairly steady at or slightly above seasonal levels through Saturday. A slight lowering of the trade wind speeds over and upstream of the islands will allow for a small decline in east shore surf Sunday and Monday. A slight boost will then be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as the trades ramp back up.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.