HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
4-6
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
6-10
6-10
5-8
5-8 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:24 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:24 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 08:27 PM HST.




High 1.5 feet 01:29 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:49 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current medium period northwest swell will continue to gradually decline through Friday, with minimal surf then expected through the middle of next week. 


The current long-period south swell is expected to gradually lower during the next few days, however a small reinforcement arriving tonight and Friday will help to keep south shore surf elevated into early next week. Surf should drop below the summertime average along south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday. 


East shore surf should hold fairly steady at or slightly above seasonal levels through Saturday. A slight lowering of the trade wind speeds over and upstream of the islands will allow for a small decline in east shore surf Sunday and Monday. A slight boost will then be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as the trades ramp back up. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




