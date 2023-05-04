Maui Surf Forecast for May 04, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|6-10
|6-10
|5-8
|5-8
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current medium period northwest swell will continue to gradually decline through Friday, with minimal surf then expected through the middle of next week.
The current long-period south swell is expected to gradually lower during the next few days, however a small reinforcement arriving tonight and Friday will help to keep south shore surf elevated into early next week. Surf should drop below the summertime average along south facing shores Tuesday and Wednesday.
East shore surf should hold fairly steady at or slightly above seasonal levels through Saturday. A slight lowering of the trade wind speeds over and upstream of the islands will allow for a small decline in east shore surf Sunday and Monday. A slight boost will then be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as the trades ramp back up.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E less than 5mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com