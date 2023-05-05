Pulelehua development, Mahinahina Hills (Phase 1) File image from presentation by Paul Cheng (10.19.22)

The Pulelehua housing project in West maui has received its grading permit for the first phase of Mahinahina Hills. The permit was issued to Maui Oceanview LP in April, according to County of Maui records.

The developer also applied for a Subdivision Construction Plan Review for Phase 1 on May 3, 2023, according to county records.

The 310-acre Pulelehua housing development is mauka of Honoapiʻilani Highway between Kāʻanapali and Nāpili and includes housing intended for those working in West Maui.

Phase 1A will offer 100 townhouses, for purchase at 60%-120% Area Median Income, according to testimony presented in October.

The project still needs a building permit to begin vertical construction, but before that, they will need to complete all the grading and utility work, according to West Maui Taxpayers Association President, Joseph Pluta.

Pluta said grading work at the site is a “big step,” in getting the project to this “pivotal point,” and expressed gratitude to the community for support.

During testimony in October of 2022, Paul Cheng with Maui Oceanview Development LP and developer of the Pulelehua project said buildout of Phase 1 would likely take 2-2.25 years to complete.