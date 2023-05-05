Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 05, 2023

May 5, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:49 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 09:14 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:53 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:17 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:53 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current long-period south swell will gradually decline over the next few days, however a small reinforcement arriving today will help keep south shore surf elevated into early next week. Surf should drop below the summertime average along south facing shores Tuesday through Thursday. 


The current small northwest swell will continue to fade out today, with minimal surf then expected through the middle of next week. A new small medium period northwest swell could give north shore surf a slight boost Thursday. 


East shore surf should remain elevated and near seasonal levels through early next week due to the strong trades over and upstream of the islands. A small decline in east shore surf is possible Wednesday and Thursday if the trades ease up as indicated by the latest model guidance. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




