Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:49 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:00 PM HST. Sunrise 5:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:14 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:53 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:17 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:53 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current long-period south swell will gradually decline over the next few days, however a small reinforcement arriving today will help keep south shore surf elevated into early next week. Surf should drop below the summertime average along south facing shores Tuesday through Thursday.

The current small northwest swell will continue to fade out today, with minimal surf then expected through the middle of next week. A new small medium period northwest swell could give north shore surf a slight boost Thursday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

East shore surf should remain elevated and near seasonal levels through early next week due to the strong trades over and upstream of the islands. A small decline in east shore surf is possible Wednesday and Thursday if the trades ease up as indicated by the latest model guidance.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.