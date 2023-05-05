Maui Surf Forecast for May 05, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|South Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:53 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current long-period south swell will gradually decline over the next few days, however a small reinforcement arriving today will help keep south shore surf elevated into early next week. Surf should drop below the summertime average along south facing shores Tuesday through Thursday.
The current small northwest swell will continue to fade out today, with minimal surf then expected through the middle of next week. A new small medium period northwest swell could give north shore surf a slight boost Thursday.
East shore surf should remain elevated and near seasonal levels through early next week due to the strong trades over and upstream of the islands. A small decline in east shore surf is possible Wednesday and Thursday if the trades ease up as indicated by the latest model guidance.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com