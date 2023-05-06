Maui News
An acre of heavy brush burns in fire at Kanahā Beach Park
About an acre of heavy burned in an afternoon fire at Kanahā Beach Park on Friday.
The incident was reported at around 12:55 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 near the last entrance of the park.
Crews arrived on scene to find a working brush fire with difficult access in heavy brush near, according to department reports.
Crew responding to the scene included Engine 1, Engine 10, Tanker 10, air Air 1, and state Crash Rescue Personnel.
The fire was 100% contained by approximately 2:30 p.m.
Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.
