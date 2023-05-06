Maui News

An acre of heavy brush burns in fire at Kanahā Beach Park

May 6, 2023, 10:26 AM HST
* Updated May 6, 11:13 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kanahā Beach Park. (5.6.23) PC: Maui Fire Department

About an acre of heavy burned in an afternoon fire at Kanahā Beach Park on Friday.

The incident was reported at around 12:55 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 near the last entrance of the park.

Crews arrived on scene to find a working brush fire with difficult access in heavy brush near, according to department reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crew responding to the scene included Engine 1, Engine 10, Tanker 10, air Air 1, and state Crash Rescue Personnel.

The fire was 100% contained by approximately 2:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown.

Kanahā Beach Park. (5.6.23) PC: Maui Fire Department

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Provide Update On Fatal Shooting On Molokaʻi 2State Announces Distribution Of Payment From 141m Settlement With Intuit 3Kamehameha Schools Maui Students Paint A Mural With A Message At Kahului Airport 4Maui Student Honored With First Annual Honsador 5000 Scholarship 5Maui Fire Department To Close Lane Fronting Kahului Station On Friday May 12 6Who Says Covid 19 Is No Longer A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern