Ulua/Mōkapu Beach Park in Wailea to be closed May 8-12 for tree removal
Ulua/Mōkapu Beach Park in Wailea will be closed May 8-12, 2023 for the removal of a large fallen tree that is blocking part of the beach access.
The Department of Parks and Recreation expressed appreciation for the public’s patience during the closure.
