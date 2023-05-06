Maui News

Ulua/Mōkapu Beach Park in Wailea to be closed May 8-12 for tree removal

May 6, 2023, 8:00 AM HST
Ulua Beach in Wailea. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Ulua/Mōkapu Beach Park in Wailea will be closed May 8-12, 2023 for the removal of a large fallen tree that is blocking part of the beach access.

The Department of Parks and Recreation expressed appreciation for the public’s patience during the closure.

