Old Dominion. Credit: Mason Allen via Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center and Goldenvoice present multi-award winning band Old Dominion in a return to Maui for a concert outdoors under the stars in the MACC’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The concert show time is 7 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m.

Old Dominion is an American country music band formed in Nashville and returns to Maui after their initial debut concert in 2020. Multiple Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music award winners, Old Dominion continues to perform as one of the hottest bands in country music, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound.

Their music is contemporary country with rock instrumentation, and has pop overtones. The band has released four full-length albums and three EPs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Old Dominion blends old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit, and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly, hook-heavy pop nuggets. Old Dominion’s sophomore album, Happy Endings, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200. Their single, Make It Sweet, follows the success of previous singles, No Such Thing As A Broken Heart, Written in the Sand, and Hotel Key, all of which hit No. 1 on Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts.

Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung, and drummer Whit Sellers. To date, the band has notched eight No. 1 singles on country radio, surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several platinum and gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.

Tickets are $49, $59, $69, $89 and a limited number of $134 Gold Circle seats, all plus applicable fees. There is also a ‘Written in the Sand’ VIP ticket available for $249 plus applicable fees that includes a premium seat, limited edition poster, commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard. Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10 to MACC members and Friday, May 12 to the general public. To become a MACC member and receive advance purchase privileges on select shows, ticket discounts and other benefits, patrons may log on to MauiArts.org/membership.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email ([email protected]).