Morissette with special guest Jay R, June 11 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center

May 7, 2023, 1:54 PM HST
Morissette. PC: courtesy Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Award-winning international recording artist Morissette performs live on Maui with special guest Jay R on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Castle Theater of the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Morissette has performed to sold-out audiences in the US, Dubai, Canada, Japan, and many other countries around the world. Her vocal prowess has given her the title of “Asia’s Phoenix.”

She began her career joining singing competitions, and most notably competed in The Voice of the Philippines. Her interpretation of Kiko Salazar’s Akin Ka Na Lang has garnered over 162 million views on YouTube.

Representing the Philippines at a global level, she was chosen to sing the official Asia release of A Whole New World for Disney’s live action Aladdin.

Morissette has since risen to become a household name in the music and television industry.

Also performing is Jay R, a Filipino-American singer, songwriter, record producer, actor and model. His debut album, Gameface was released in 2003 and was certified platinum by the Philippine Association of the Record Industry. His award-winning single, Bakit Pa Ba is why he was dubbed the “R&B Prince” of the Philippines.

Tickets for the Fly High Live on Maui concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, online only at mauiarts.org.

TICKETS are $79, $99, $129 (plus applicable fees). Advance ticket sales are available online only. The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window sales. Regular Box Office hours for inquiries only by email and phone (808-242-SHOW) are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is recommended that the print-at-home option (or viewable on digital devices) is selected to minimize delays night-of-show.

