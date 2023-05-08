

























Maui-based graphic designer, Wailani Artates of Artistry8, was among those recognized for outstanding designs during the annual Pele Awards held on Saturday, May 6 in Waikīkī.

The awards were hosted by the American Advertising Federation – Hawaiʻi Chapter to celebrate the best of the best in advertising and design in Hawaiʻi.

Artates was awarded “Best of Show,” the highest honor in the competition, for her outstanding designs for Pono Potions. Artates also received a Pele Gold Award and a Pele Silver Award for Pono Potions Packaging and Logo Design, as well as a Pele Silver Award for the Logo Design for Haku Maui, bringing home four distinguished titles.

The Pele Awards recognizes excellence in advertising and design across a wide range of categories, including print, digital, advertising, film and video, and social media. The event is held annually in Honolulu and attracts some of the most talented designers and advertising professionals from across the state.

This year, there were 550 entries that challenged esteemed judges in the creative industry from New York City, Chicago, Michigan, California, and Taiwan. A total of 109 Professional and 23 College entries were honored.

Three recognitions were for her exceptional work on the Package Design and Logo Design for Pono Potions, an Oʻahu-based business featuring a line of artisanal flavored syrups using locally-sourced ingredients from most islands in Hawaiʻi. The fourth award recognized Artates for the Logo Design for Haku Maui, a local lei and flower shop that also hosts lei workshops in the heart of Makawao on Maui.

Artates, who has been a graphic designer for nearly 20 years, expressed her gratitude for winning the awards. “I am truly humbled to receive this honor, there’s nothing like being recognized by your peers doing good work that you admire,” she said. “We have a job that makes the world a more beautiful and meaningful place. We all win.”