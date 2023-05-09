Maui News

Bishop Larry Silva to bless sculpture on Maui honoring Saint Damien

May 9, 2023, 7:17 PM HST
Dale Zarrella’s sculpture entitled Father Damien

Bishop Larry Silva of the Diocese of Honolulu, will bless a bronze image entitled Father Damien, created by Maui-based sculptor Dale Zarella in honor of Saint Damien, the Belgian priest who volunteered to care for patients exiled to Molokaʻi.

The blessing comes as part of the St. Damien’s Feast Day celebration at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Wailuku on Wednesday, May 10. A mass will be held at 8:15 a.m., and the blessing takes place at 9:15 a.m.

Saint Damien of Molokaʻi offered his life in service of those suffering from what we now know as Hansen’s disease.

Event flyer
It was at the dedication of Saint Anthony Church in 1873 that then Bishop Louis Maigret asked his priests if any of them were willing to go to Molokaʻi to tend to those afflicted with Hansen’s disease, and St. Damien was among those who volunteered.

Zarella’s sculpture depicts St. Damien on his second day at the colony after surveying the pain and suffering, with an orphan child at his side. Knowing he had found his purpose, St. Damien went on to care for these people for the rest of his life.

The sculpture is an exact replica of the one Zarella created for Pope Benedict in 2012.

Zarrella’s private studio and gallery is located at the Maui Tropical Plantation. Weekly tours led by Zarella are held on Mondays. These tours share the inspiration and stories behind some of his best known works including Father Damien, Mother Marianne, Freedom, and Resurrection.

To learn more about Zarella or to book a tour visit dalezarrella.com. You can also view Dale’s sculptures throughout the Fairmont Kea Lani Maui, where he is the artist in residence.

