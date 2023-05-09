Left photo: Kehalani Foodland on Maui, PC: by Wendy Osher. Right photo: The first Foodland supermarket at Market City Shopping Center in Honolulu on May 6, 1948. Courtesy photo.

Hawai‘i’s largest locally owned and operated grocery retailer, Foodland Super Market, will be celebrating its milestone 75th birthday this month and through the end of the year with new food offerings, products, exclusive art, and a community giving program for Hawai‘i nonprofits.

Foodland opened its first Hawaiʻi supermarket 75 years ago at Market City Shopping Center in Honolulu on May 6, 1948. The business was founded by the late Maurice J. “Sully” Sullivan.

Today the business is recognized as Hawaiʻi’s largest locally owned grocery retailer. The kama‘āina company now has 31 stores and employs more than 3,400 team members at Foodland, Foodland Farms and Sack N Save stores on four islands.

In recent years, Foodland has opened Kahala MKT. by Foodland, and several restaurant and bar experiences, including Mahi ‘ai Table, et al., Redfish Poke Bar by Foodland, Pau Hana Bar and ELEVEN.

Foodland Chairman and CEO, Jenai S. Wall explained that his parents and maternal grandparents witnessed the businesses beginnings three quarters of a century ago.

“That was a proud day for them, and this is a proud time for all of us who are part of today’s Foodland family,” he said. “We are grateful to have remained a local, family-owned business, and know that this milestone anniversary would not be possible without the support of our customers, partners and employees. Our 75th anniversary celebration is our way of saying ‘mahalo, Hawaiʻi,’ and we hope the community will enjoy all we have planned.”

Beginning this month and continuing through the year ahead, customers will be treated to new, exclusive, limited-edition Foodland 75th anniversary products from some of Hawai‘i’s favorite food and beverage brands, two brand-new anniversary-only poke selections, and offerings in the company’s delis and bakeries.

The first anniversary-only poke selection to launch will be Ginger Scallion Ahi Tataki Poke, available by the pound or over warm rice in a made-to-order poke bowl beginning May 17. Stay tuned for a second poke variety to be announced and launched later this summer.

Sun Noodle created an only-at-Foodland Maika‘i Local-Style Shoyu Dry Mein, an umami-rich offering inspired by the beloved Maui-born broth-less noodle dish. Diamond Bakery put together a Foodland-exclusive Anniversary Snack Pack of its most popular crackers. Lion Coffee joined in the celebration with a Foodland Roast featuring locally-roasted Kona and Arabica beans, Lāna‘i’s Sensei Farms developed an exclusive offering of Maika‘i Greens, and Uncle’s Ice Cream Sandwiches created an only-at-Foodland new Lychee Chocolate Chip ice cream sandwich (available at select Foodland stores on O‘ahu). These special offerings will be available starting this month, with more products to come.

Foodland has also worked with 10 local artists and will share their interpretations of “food, family, friends and aloha” in a unique assortment of prints and merchandise. Participating local designers are Punky Aloha, Aloha de Mele, Jeff Gress, John Hook, Kelsey Ige, Kahala, Steven Kean, Jana Lam, Lola Pilar and Jasper Wong.

In addition, Foodland will support six Hawai‘i nonprofit organizations through its 75th anniversary community program, Together We Give: Honoring Our Founders’ Love for Hawai‘i. The six organizations are Hawai‘i Rotary Youth Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawai‘i, Boys and Girls Club of Hawai‘i, Lanakila Pacific Meals on Wheels, American Red Cross of Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i Food Bank.

Customers can look for these Foodland 75th anniversary products, promotions and more in stores and online at Foodland.com now and throughout 2023.

“Now, seventy-five years after its founding in 1948, Foodland continues to take great pride in being a local company its customers turn to, depend on and trust. Serving Hawai‘i communities with a spirit of food, family, friends and aloha has been Foodland’s privilege for the past 75 years and will be its guiding light for its next 75 years,” according to store executives.