Maui Surf Forecast for May 09, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Numerous showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:54 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small south and southeast swells will keep modest background surf along south facing shores into this weekend. The locally strong trade winds will maintain choppy, moderate surf along east facing shores today. Expect the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from later tonight through the end of the week as the trade winds weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain small into mid-week. A moderate, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Thursday will likely cause surf to increase along most north facing shores through early Friday. A reinforcing, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Friday night may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along exposed north facing shores when it peaks this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com