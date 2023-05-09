Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 09, 2023

May 9, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 10:01 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 06:19 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 10:48 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:54 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small south and southeast swells will keep modest background surf along south facing shores into this weekend. The locally strong trade winds will maintain choppy, moderate surf along east facing shores today. Expect the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from later tonight through the end of the week as the trade winds weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain small into mid-week. A moderate, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Thursday will likely cause surf to increase along most north facing shores through early Friday. A reinforcing, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Friday night may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along exposed north facing shores when it peaks this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
