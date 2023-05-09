Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Numerous showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:01 AM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 06:19 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:48 AM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:54 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small south and southeast swells will keep modest background surf along south facing shores into this weekend. The locally strong trade winds will maintain choppy, moderate surf along east facing shores today. Expect the surf to gradually lower along east facing shores from later tonight through the end of the week as the trade winds weaken. Surf along north facing shores will remain small into mid-week. A moderate, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Thursday will likely cause surf to increase along most north facing shores through early Friday. A reinforcing, medium-period north-northwest swell arriving Friday night may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along exposed north facing shores when it peaks this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.