Free Hawaiʻi wildfire risk assessments offered to homeowners

May 10, 2023, 3:28 PM HST
Mike Schorr, a trained home fire risk assessor, performs assessment. (Photo courtesy: Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Homeowners on Maui are getting free assessments to determine how vulnerable their homes are to wildfires.

The program is funded by grants and is currently being offered to homeowners living in nationally recognized Firewise® USA communities, followed by those in up-and-coming Firewise areas, and those living around a Firewise community.

Trained assessors visit homes to determine their vulnerability to wildfire or ember-ignition to the house or surrounding landscape. They look for anything that might be combustible and advise homeowners on potential improvements.

  • (Photo courtesy: Department of Land and Natural Resources)
  • Mike Schorr and County Fire Department staff perform a home assessment. (courtesy photo)
  • (Photo courtesy: Department of Land and Natural Resources)
  • Photo courtesy: Department of Land and Natural Resources)
Homeowners are under no obligation to implement any of the improvements suggested, but Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization will analyze any barriers to completion a homeowner might encounter and determine if there are incentive programs available to enhance ignition-resisting improvements.

Last year, wildland fires burned more than 19,000 acres in two large fires on Maui and Hawaiʻi island. The program aims to prevent future wildfires and protect lives and property.

“Numerous neighborhoods, including Waikōloa Village, Lāhainā, and Launiupoko, were threatened,” said Nani Barretto, co-executive director of the Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization. “We know there are literally hundreds of homes around the state that could benefit from a risk assessment.”

Mike Walker, state protection forester, with the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife said, “Not all fires start on lands under our jurisdiction, but all firefighting agencies, including DOFAW, place emphasis on protecting life and property. Anything that can be done to make homes more resistant to fires is assuredly a good thing.”

