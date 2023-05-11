Maui Surf Forecast for May 11, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|3-5
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.
Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:50 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:49 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:55 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores will trend up beginning later today as a fresh medium-period north-northwest swell arrives. This will be a long-lived event, with a peak expected to reach the advisory level over the weekend. Surf will gradually lower early next week as this late season northerly swell moves out. Surf along south facing shores will remain up through early next week due to a small south-southeast swell moving through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small each day due to the weak trades.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com