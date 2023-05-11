Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 3-5 5-7 5-7 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 11:50 AM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 08:49 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:23 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.7 feet 08:23 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 01:32 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will trend up beginning later today as a fresh medium-period north-northwest swell arrives. This will be a long-lived event, with a peak expected to reach the advisory level over the weekend. Surf will gradually lower early next week as this late season northerly swell moves out. Surf along south facing shores will remain up through early next week due to a small south-southeast swell moving through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small each day due to the weak trades.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.