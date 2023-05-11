Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 11, 2023

May 11, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
3-5
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 11:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:50 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 08:49 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 05:23 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.7 feet 08:23 AM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 01:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will trend up beginning later today as a fresh medium-period north-northwest swell arrives. This will be a long-lived event, with a peak expected to reach the advisory level over the weekend. Surf will gradually lower early next week as this late season northerly swell moves out. Surf along south facing shores will remain up through early next week due to a small south-southeast swell moving through. Surf along east facing shores will remain small each day due to the weak trades. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
